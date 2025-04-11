Donald Trump undergoes a quadruple approval





In an important setback for President Donald Trump, new survey data reveals a sharp drop in his approval notes.

Why it matters

Trump's approval rating is a key indicator of his political strength as he sails in his second presidential mandate and is preparing for future political battles.

A change in its number could influence the support of the Republican legislators, affecting its ability to pass through its program and shape the political landscape heading to the electoral cycle halfway in 2026.

What to know

Trump suffered a quadruple blow in the polls, with four new surveys showing a drop in his approval rating.

The latest survey of the University of Quinnipiac, carried out between April 3 and 7, shows that Trump's approval rating among 1,407 registered voters is currently 41%, while 53% disapprove of the way he manages his work as president. The survey had an error margin of +/- 3 points.

President Donald Trump signs a decree during an event in the house is the White House on Tuesday April 8, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump signs a decree during an event in the house is the White House on Tuesday April 8, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

It was down compared to February, when the Quinnipiac survey showed that 45% approved Trump, while 49% disapproved.

The average of Trump was also down in a Yougov / Economist survey, carried out between April 5 and 8 among 1,563 registered voters showed that Trump's overall approval amounts to 43%, with 51% disapproving, for a net approval of -8, which represents a decrease of 5 points compared to the previous week and a drop of 14 points since he took up earlier this year. The margin of error for this survey is +/- 3 points.

More bad news came for Trump in the daily tracker of Rasmussen, which shows Trump's approval note at 47 points, while his disapproval is 52 points. This is Trump's lowest approval note with the sounder since he started his second term.

A Harrisx survey carried out between April 4 and 7 among 1,883 registered voters revealed that Trump's overall approval rating had dropped 7 points since March 21, 47% approving and 49% disapproach. The margin of error for the total sample was +/- 2 percentage points.

The Newsweek tracker also shows Trump's approval rating to date to date, with approval of 45% and 51% of disapproval, which gives it a clear approval of -6 points.

The drop in Trump's rating is mainly driven by the dissatisfaction of voters with regard to the economy, especially since it announced its “release day” prices on April 2, which included a basic price of 10% on all imports and harder tasks, ranging from 11 to 100% – targeted in what the White House called “the worst delinquents” of disloyal business practices.

The announcement immediately shaken the financial markets, Wall Street suffering from its worst day since the first days of the COVVI-19 pandemic in 2020.

Although the markets rebounded earlier this week, Trump announced a 90 -day surprise break on most reciprocal rates just hours after their entry into force on Wednesday. The 10% reference rate remains in place, and Trump has now increased his rights to Chinese imports to 125% after Beijing responded with an additional 84% on American goods.

But despite the partial break, the survey data suggest that damage to Trump's public position can already be caused.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERASMUSSNAPRIL 104752YOUGOV / ECONOMISTAPRIL 5-84351HARRIS XAPRIL 4-74749MORNING CONSULTAPRIL 4-64652qunipiacapril 3-74153NAVIGATOR RESARCHAPRIL 3-74453CYGLAPRIL 1-34751J.L. Partnersapril 1-34742RETERS / IPSOSMARCH 31-April 24353marquettemarch 17-274654

The latest Harris X survey reveals a sharp drop in public support to Donald Trump management of the economy and inflation. On March 21, 50% of respondents approved its economic management and 48% supported its position on inflation. However, recent surveys show that these figures fell respectively at 44 and 43%.

The public feeling concerning the broader economic situation has also worsened. Now, 54% of voters think that the economy is on the wrong track, against 48% only two weeks ago, and 66% describe the economy as low, an increase of 58%.

Economic anxiety also increases on a personal level, with 38% of voters reporting that their financial situation aggravates, compared to 31% at the beginning of the month.

There is also a widespread concern about the impact of prices. According to the Harris X survey, 72% of Americans think that new prices will increase the cost of the goods they buy regularly, and 71% expect the tasks to cause a short -term recession. The survey has an error margin of +/- 2 points.

The Yougov / Economist survey has similar results. Trump's net approval on economic issues fell to -10, against -4 two weeks ago. On inflation and prices, 55% disapprove of its manipulation, including 19% of its own voters of 2024, while only 36% approve, causing a net approval of -19, down compared to -8.

Public skepticism on prices remains high. Fifty-five percent of respondents think that new politicians will have a negative impact on their own financial well-being, while only 16% think they will help. In addition, 53% say that prices will harm the overall American economy, only 31% while waiting for any advantage.

An 80% of Americans striker expects prices to increase consumer prices, 47% predicting a significant increase and 33% expecting a more modest increase. This survey has an error margin of +/- 3 points.

Meanwhile, the Quinnipiac survey shows that 40% of voters approve the management of the economy by Trump, while 55% disapprove of. This marks a slight decrease compared to their March survey, which recorded an approval of 41% and a disapproval of 54%. On trade, 39% of voters approve of Trump's approach, compared to 55% who disapprove, a slight drop in the February survey of Quinnipiac (42% approval, 49% disapproval).

The survey also shows that a large majority of voters (72%) believe that prices will harm the US economy in the short term, while a smaller majority (53%) think that prices will also harm the US economy in the long term.

“A large majority of voters recognize that the prices offer a deadly bodies to the short -term economy. The time will reduce the pain? Some people think that it will do, but a majority will not consider this,” said Tim Maloy, an analyst of Survey of Quinnipiac University.

The three surveys were carried out before Trump interrupted most of the reciprocal prices, but they line up with other surveys since his announcement of April 2, all showing significant decreases of his approval notes, especially with regard to economic issues.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, told Newsweek that the treatment of the tariff situation by Trump had alienated many voters.

“Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the tariff situation. It is not only politics that seems to interrupt voters, but also the apparent lack of strategy, impulsive decision-making and inconsistent messaging of the White House. Trump has long strengthened a great master stroke for this image,” he said.

He added that although the revival of his economic approval figures is not impossible, Trump has certainly dug a deep hole – and out may not only require a plan, but also a little luck.

How Trump's approval rating is compared

The popularity of Joe Biden of 45%of Trump is lower than the popularity of Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency on April 10, 2021, when he was 55%, with a 40%disapproval note, according to Realclearpolitics.

The surveys published in the days that followed the inauguration of Trump showed its popularity at a record level. However, he was still the least popular president lately.

According to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, its initial approval rating was 47%. The sounder said that this figure made him less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a quarter and the only one starting with an approval rating of less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker shows that on April 10, 2017, Trump's approval rating was 40%, while his disappointment rating was 53%, which gave him a net approval rating of -13 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same point during his first visit to the oval office.

What happens next

Trump’s approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, increasing tariff battle and concerns about a recession.

