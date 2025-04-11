PM Modi in Varanasi: the informed Prime Minister of Gangrape of 19 years old in Varanasi, orders strict action





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in his parliamentary district Varanasi on Friday for the 50th time, was immediately informed of the 19 -year -old gang therapy This has aroused indignation in the city. The incident, which took place earlier this month, includes 23 nine accused, which have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody by the district and sessions court. Shortly after landing, the Prime Minister held a detailed meeting With the police commissioner, the division commissioner and the district magistrate of Varanasi. A statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said the Prime Minister had ordered officials to take “the most strict possible measures” against the culprits and to ensure that effective measures are taken to prevent such crimes in the future. Police had found the survivor in an unconscious state on April 4, one day after his family submitted a missing person report. She was then admitted to the hospital for treatment. “She came into contact with the boys after that, and 3 to 4 days passed. We were all worried and fearing the judgment, we tried to find her ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on April 3. She was found on April 4 by the police. She was in poor condition. After treatment, when she became normal, she told the whole of the survivor. According to the police, the 19 -year -old student, who was preparing to be admitted to a sports course and regularly went to the college for racing training, was attracted to a friend in a bar with the Nargulated region in the Pishachmochochan region on March 29. “According to her statement, a friend took her to a bar with the hookah, where other men joined. The daughter alleged that she had been drugged with a fresh drink with points and then taken to various hotels in the Sigra region, where she was raped,” said a senior police official. The survivor alleged that 23 people had raped her over a seven -day period. Police confirmed that some of the accused were known to him, including Instagram knowledge and former classmates. “She has been intoxicated several times by many people and has been raped. The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt. My daughter studied trade in her interest, and she planned to continue the sport. She was 19 years old. I do not know or recognize any accused,” said her father. The DCP area Varuna Chandra Kant Meena said that even if the girl was originally left with her friend, the situation intensified quickly. “The daughter had first left her friend voluntarily. A missing person report was submitted by her family on April 4, and she was found the same day. At that time, no complaints of sexual assault was made by her or her family,” he said. The case was recorded under relevant sections at the Lalpur Pandypur police station. To date, nine of the accused have been arrested, while the police said that the other suspects will soon be arrested. Video surveillance images of the hookah bar and other locations are examined as part of the investigation. Posted by: Nakul Ahuja Posted on: April 11, 2025

