



Since Trumps First Trade War with Beijing in 2018, Chinese exports to America increased from 19 to 15%. However, a huge $ 439 billion ($ 708 billion) of Chinese manufacturing goods landed in the United States last year, a large slab of this electronics. American consumers are originally when they buy their next iPhone. About 73% of all smartphones, 78% of laptops and 87% of video game consoles come from China. The impact on Chinese exporters will also be brutal because they are jostling to find new markets. Chinese leaders face the real possibility that millions of people become unemployed in a wave of bankruptcy, said the expert in China, Victor Shih, at CNN, at a time when the country's economy is already wading. It is now a question of knowing when not so Beijing will unveil a new stimulus package to encourage confidence and make Chinese consumers spend so that they can absorb part of the lost demand for the American export market. Senior officials would have held ad hoc meetings this week to eliminate a plan aimed at stimulating the economy thanks to support measures for housing and consumer spending. Many analysts were shown at the end of April in their calendars as a key opportunity for various state bodies to stame a strategy, coinciding with the meetings of the Standing Committee on the Politburo and National Legislatures. The demand of US 144 billion dollars in China will also be dried up. A 125% price will offer a sucking punch at the base of rust rust. American farmers send most of their soybeans and cotton in China. While the Trump team begins negotiations with a dozen countries after having stopped prices for 90 days, Beijing has embarked on a charming offensive to recruit its business partners to a unified resistance block against coercion of the Americas. XI will spend next week to visit Southeast Asia, organizing bilateral meetings with Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia, which face paralyzing tasks between 24 and 49%, unless they conclude an agreement with Trump. The Beijing in Australia's openings delivered via the Chinese ambassador Xiao Qians appeal so that the two countries join with flat hands. We are not going to hold out with China for any competition that takes place in the world, said Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. Loading In the end, Xi holds cards that Trump does not make. It has the complete resources of the autocratic system which he directs a media compliant, a highly censored Internet and a sophisticated state supervision apparatus to crush dissent and no immediate political rival. US economist Adam S. Posen, head of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, argues that Trump has made a major misstep in climbing a pricing war before the United States reduced its dependence on Chinese products which cannot be easily replaced or manufactured on the original soil.

