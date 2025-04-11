Donald Trump responds to China's decision to reduce imports of American films





President Donald Trump responded to China’s decision to limit imports of American films in the midst of a growing trade battle. “I think I have heard of worse things,” he said at a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday, to laugh at his secretaries around him.

China Film Administration said it would reduce the number of films authorized in the country, confirming rumors this week while the United States and China have raised prices on each other.

“The bad action of the American government to abuse prices on China will inevitably further reduce the favorability of the domestic public towards American films,” the China Film Administration said in a statement. “We will follow the rules of the market, will respect the choice of the public and moderately reduce the number of imported American films.”

Trump increased the tariffs on 145% of China, after Beijing announced 84% plans on American imports.

Trump's disdainful reaction is perhaps due to a long-standing disdain for many of the industry that have strongly supported its rivals over the years. Before taking office for his second mandate, Trump appointed three supporters of industry – Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight – like “his special ambassadors to Hollywood”, in order to bring the entertainment industry, “who has lost many cases over the past four years to foreign countries, back – Bigger, better and stronger than before!”

China has a quota of 34 foreign films per year, shared income.

