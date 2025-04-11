



A 14-year-old Tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become viral on social networks after Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in terrorist attacks of 26/11, was extradited from the United States and brought to Delhi on Thursday evening. The extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India has passed after the recent visit to the PM Modi in the United States. The post resurfaced, going back to 2011 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, criticized the UPA government led by the Congress of the time on what he called a major foreign setback after a US court has erased Rana from direct involvement in the attacks of Mumbai which left 166 people dead. The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in Mumbai's attack disgraced the sovereignty of India and it is a major foreign policy, Prime Minister Modi had published on X (formerly Twitter). Now, with Rana finally in detention of Indian officials, social media broke out with praise for the persistence of the Modis PM. Several X users flooded the platform with the “Modi Hai toh Mumkin Hai (if there is Modi, it's possible)”. A leader who is working on the conference. Captain my captain, wrote one user, while another added, you did it sir !! Congratulations and thank you! The extradition of Tahawwur Rana Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, arrived in Delhi on Thursday after a long legal battle in the United States, during which he fought extradition for health and legal land. His return to India marks an important stage in the continuation of the courts of the countries for the attacks of 2008. The National Agency of Inquiry (NIA) officially arrested Rana upon arrival and obtained an 18 -day childcare order to a special Delhi court. The officials say he played a crucial support role in the plot of 12/26, mainly by helping the co-accused David Coleman Headley to carry out the surveillance of the potential targets in Mumbai. Headley, who was then approved in the case, testified that Rana used her immigration consulting company to give him coverage while he was traveling through Mumbai and the key locations identified, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chabad House and CST-On behalf of Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), the terrorist group behind the attacks. According to officials, Rana helped Headley to obtain a long -term Indian visa, allowed her to open a front office in Mumbai and was in contact with other conspirators, including Major Iqbal, a Pakistani intelligence officer. Rana himself visited India in November 2008, a few days before the terrorist attack. According to the charge sheet deposited by Mumbai police against Rana in 2023 in the attack case of 26/11, he lived in a hotel in Powai and had a discussion on overcrowded places in the south of Mumbai with a person who was registered as a witness in the case. Subsequently, some of these places were targeted by the Pakistani terrorists during the deadly attacks which won 166 lives. Terrorists have targeted several emblematic places in Mumbai, including Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Leopold Cafe, Chabad House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, which Headley had spotted in advance. Legal Fight of India 16 years Rana was arrested for the first time in the United States in 2009 and sentenced in 2011 to support a terrorist group. However, the American court did not find enough evidence to condemn him for having participated directly in the attacks of Mumbai, triggering strong reactions in India – including the now famous tweet. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but was released for health reasons in 2020. After the extradition request from India, he was arrested and finally submitted after exhausted all legal calls. His arrival in India follows the Prime Minister of Prime Minister Modis in the United States earlier this year, during which former President Donald Trump confirmed that the extradition process was underway.

