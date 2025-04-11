The first reaction of Xi Jinping while Donald Trump slaps 145% tariffs on China: “… unilateral intimidation” | World News





Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the European Union on Friday to join Beijing to resist unilateral intimidation, “the Xinhua state media reported. The remarks of the Chinese president are involved in the business war between China and the United States while President Donald Trump imposed 145% prices on Chinese products. Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, invisible to Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, China, Friday April 11, 2025. (AP) Xi Jinping made these comments by meeting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing. “China and Europe should fulfill their international responsibilities … and resist jointly unilateral intimidation practices,” said XI, according to AFP. Read also | What could be the next step in China when Donald Trump slaps it with 125%prices? The Chinese president stressed that this “would protect not only their own legitimate rights and interests, but also … safeguard international equity and justice”. Sanchez, in turn, said that trade tensions should not hinder cooperation between the European Union and China. Spain and Europe have an important trade deficit with China that we have to work to rectify, he said, according to AFP. We must not let trade tensions excite the potential growth of the relationship between China and Spain and between China and the EU. Read also | China opens a new front in the trade war with us with Hollywood import borders This is the third visit of Sanchez in China in just over two years. Donald Trump's price on China Donald Trump increased a trade war with China after traveling the 145%Chinese import rate. Since his entry into office in January, Trump has now raised the price on Chinese products five times. The first two increases of 10% have each encountered what analysts described as a measured response from China which left the door open for talks. But after Trump announced an additional 34% obligation on Chinese products last week, as well as prices on other countries of its release day, China was equaled with a rate of 34% on imports from the United States. Read also | Why did Donald Trump increase the American prices on China 125% and did he break elsewhere? After reprisals from China, Trump then added a 50% rate on goods from China, saying that the negotiations were terminated and bringing the United States cumulative. 104%prices. China has responded again by increasing the price on American products of the same amount, which brings its total rate to 84%. Trump then increased the American price to 125%. Later, the White House clarified that the prices on China also include a 20% sample in place earlier this year during the alleged role of Beijing in fentanyl traffic.

