Asad Umar admits that the ex-punjab CM Usman Buzdar was a bad choice





A collage of the former secretary general of the PTI Asad Umar and the ex-punjab CM Usman Buzdar. AFP / Geo News

Karachi: former finance minister Asad Umar has openly admitted that the former Pakistani government Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) has undergone significant consequences due to the selection of Usman Buzdar as chief minister of Punjabs, the news announced on Friday.

The former Czar finance, who was previously a leader of the PTI, described the founder of the Imran Khans Party Choice to name Buzdar as a serious miscarriage.

These remarks occurred during an interview last month during which Umar spoke discussed Buzdar's selection for the role: one day, Imran Khan came to see me and said to me: I found a great chief minister of Punjab. I said, who? He said, Usman Buzdar. I said, who is it?

When the interviewer asked that Buzdar was presented as from an extremely underdeveloped part of southern Punjab, Umar said yes, and that Buzdar had not even electricity where he came from and in his house.

He then added laughing: [Buzdar] Was a Nazim Tehsil so incompetent that he could not even ensure electricity!

The former head of the PTI then joked, look, poor Usman Buzdar must think what kind of man I am. Honestly, it's not like his staff; He owes me nothing else [appointing Buzdar chief minister] was a terrible idea, and we suffered because of this.

It can be noted that Buzdar has always been a controversial figure for the criticisms he attracted.

Last year, the loyalist of Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, also revealed that the former imprisoned Prime Minister had realized that Buzdar's appointment was a “error”, but but had limited options to replace him.

He said that when Imran Khan had thought about his stay in power, he realized that Usman Buzdar was not the right choice as a chief minister of Punjab, but things were politically complicated because there were many party groups in Punjab who wanted to replace Buzdar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/599476-asad-umar-admits-ex-punjab-cm-usman-buzdar-was-a-wrong-pick The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos