Politics
Pursued because of the ESEMKA car, Jokowi: this is not a case
Solo, Beritasatu.com – The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed a legal advisor linked to the trial brought by solo residents at his home before the solo district court concerning the cancellation of the automotive production of Esemka. Jokowi also said that he had submitted the problem to his lawyer.
Later, ask the lawyer because we gave everything to the lawyer, said Jokowi while answering media questions to his residence in Solo on Friday (4/4/2025).
For Jokowi, Esemka is not a case. However, because someone brought him to a legal case, he was ready to serve the trial. Because according to him, in the eyes of the law.
This is not the real case, but must always be served, because it is a primacy of the law and all are the same in the eyes of the law, he said.
When he was asked if he would be present in the first of the planned hearing to be held on April 24, 2025, Jokowi said that he would still consult his lawyer.
Later, I did not consult a lawyer. The lawyer is new, he is different from the diploma. Because the company is different, said Jokowi.
Regarding the Esemka car factory which no longer works, Jokowi said that it was entirely in the hands of the private sector which is currently the factory owner.
The factory is private. In fact, we (formerly) as mayor only encourage the work of professional schoolchildren with technicians in the automotive field, we encourage, we want invitations For emission tests. This is what the government must do. However, after that, whether someone wants to invest there or not, it is another problem, he explained.
Regarding investors, the Jokowi suite, the government at the time had encouraged the entry of investors and had been implemented. However, competition from the automotive industry in Indonesia is not easy.
For more information, Joko Widodo and the 7th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin were pursued by default before the solo district court by AUFA LUQMANA, residents of NGORESAN, RT 01 RW 02 KELURAHAN / DISTRICT Jebres. This trial was registered online on Tuesday (4/4/2025) at the Surakarta District Court with the PN SKT-08042025051 registration number.
In addition to Jokowi and Maaruf Amin, this default trial also targets the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi as an automotive company named as an automotive manufacturer.
AUFA lawyer, Arif Sahudi, said the case had started with the popularity of the ESEMKA car by Jokowi who at the time was still mayor of Solo. This vehicle should be a national attraction because it is assembled by professional schoolchildren of the city of Solo.
“Our customers are interested in having this car. It is expected that our customers will use an ESEMKA BIMA car of the type of pickup to start a transport services company in the city of Solo. This desire becomes stronger with the Declaration of the defendant I which once promised to support the development of ESEMKA cars as a national car,” said ARIF.
But apparently, the production of Esemka cars stopped, so the applicant felt disadvantaged and, in his trial, in Jokowi, demanded compensation worth two ESEMKA collection cars or around 300 million RPs.
