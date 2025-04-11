Actions disclose: why Trump faces a meticulous examination on the timing of the price break | Donald Trump News





President Donald Trump interrupted high prices on the commercial partners of the Americas on Wednesday unless China, imposing a coverage of 10% of goods imported from these nations and territories.

The 90 -day break intervened within 24 hours of taking tasks.

The break from most of the additional prices, which had disrupted the stock market, brought us the main grant clues to one of their biggest gains of a day since the Second World War, even if they stayed almost 11% below their February 19 peak under Trump.

Three hours before announcing the break, Trump encouraged investors to buy shares.

The next day, the Democrats accused Trump of market manipulation, using his ads to first accident the actions before creating a short window when those who bought actions would gain spectacularly.

Trumps the Allies have denied the accusation, but his criticism now calls on the congress to investigate him.

So what happened, could the cervical boost have benefited investors who listened to Trump, and why did it angry certain Democrats?

Why did Trump suspend the prices?

Trump announced the price of prices three months on Wednesday, in the midst of negotiations with more than 75 countries to reduce samples from their goods, he said.

The American president said that all countries that had not retaliated against his prices would not face a coverage rate of 10% in July. He suggested that his break was strategic to reward the countries that agreed to work with him.

I thought people were jumping out of the line, they became Yippy, you know, Trump explained when he was asked why he had announced the break while talking to journalists.

Trump announced these prices on April 2, ranging from 12% to 50%, out of approximately 60 trade partners who, according to him, were guilty of imposing disproportionate samples from American imports. These prices entered into force on Tuesday.

In addition, Trump had also announced on April 2 a 10% flat rate on products from almost all other trade partners in the United States. These prices entered into force on April 5.

The price break does not apply to China. On April 2, that Trump nicknamed the Liberation Day, China was struck with a rate of 34% in addition to a rate of 20% existing. This triggered a sequence of Tit-For-Tat actions by China and the United States, each increasing the other's prices. China has now imposed a price of 84% on American products. Trump, on the other hand, increased the levy from Chinese products to 125%.

During the week that followed the announcement, the three main USS the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and NASDAQ action indices fell by more than 5%. It was the largest drop in stock markets in the United States since 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Treasury bond market has undergone sales pressure. The return on the government's reference obligation to 10 years, which passes inversely at its price, dropped after Trump announced the prices. Treasury yields started to drop on Thursday.

Have all the prices have been stopped?

No.

All other countries and territories, including those with which the United States, have a trade surplus, or a free trade agreement with a tariff rate of 10%.

Had Trump previously indicated that a break was possible?

Completely the opposite.

Before announcing the break, Trump and his loved ones had repeatedly argued that the prices would not be interrupted or interrupted. Commerce secretary, Howard Lunick, told CNN last week: I don't think there is a chance that the president wins over his prices. This is the reorganization of world trade.

On Monday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described a report suggesting the possibility of a 90 -day break in prices as well as false news.

Large moment to buy: what is the controversy?

But about four hours before Trump announces the break in the prices, he posted on his social platform Truth, saying: this is the perfect time to buy !!!

After Trumps did not announce the announcement later, the S&P 500, which follows the performance of the actions of 500 main American companies, increased by 9.5%. This has marked one of the biggest gains of a day in 80 years for the index. The NASDAQ also jumped 12.2% and the industrial average of Dow Jones increased by almost 3,000 points.

This means that investors who listened to the social councils of Trumps's truth and bought the market gave major returns. On the other hand, investors who sold assets during the market fall before the price break lost money.

(Al Jazeera) Why is Trump accused of market manipulation?

The Democrats accused Trump of having deliberately created market fluctuations by baking the imposing and raised prices. They want Trump to be the subject of an investigation for the manipulation of the market, the act of deliberately deceiving free -for -profit flow markets.

The Senator of California, the Democrat Adam Schiff, posted on X, saying that these constant giations in politics offer dangerous opportunities for the offense of initiate.

Schiff questioned: who, in the administration, knew in advance the last price rate in advance? Has anyone bought or sold actions and did he benefit the publication costs?

In a separate article, the senator published a video of himself reiterating his suspicions as to whether Trumps Inner Circle has illegally benefited from the stock market oscillations. The congress must discover it, he wrote.

Does Donald Trump's inner circle illegally take advantage of these huge stock market oscillations by the initiate offense?

The congress must discover it. pic.twitter.com/zzgx99ptfe

Adam Schiff (ship @SenaDam) April 9, 2025

The suspicions of investors knowing the Trumps break plan before making the announcement were also fed by the fact that Nasdaq call volumes have less than 20 minutes before the pricing break.

Democrat deputy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez republished screenshots showing the tip of the appeal volume in a post X. Any member of the Congress who bought actions in the last 48 hours should probably reveal this now, she wrote. It is time to prohibit the negotiation of initiates in the congress.

Trumps, the commercial representative, Jamieson Greer, testified to a committee of the House of Representatives when Trump made this announcement. Democrat Steven Horsford, a member of the Nevada Congress, asked Greer why he had not disclosed the decision to suspend the prices. I do not disclose my conversations with the president, sir, replied.

If it were a plan, if it was still the plan, how is it the market manipulation? Said Horsford. Greer replied, saying that it was not a market manipulation, and the Trump administration was trying to reset the global trade system that designed all our factories.

