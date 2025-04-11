Jokowi opened his voice on the default value of the ESEMKA car





Solo, kompas.com – Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened the vote of the default trial linked to the accusation of the failure of mass production Esemka car. The applicant in this case is AUFAA LUQMANA RE A (19). The defendants in the case of number 96 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT are Jokowi, Ma'ruf Amin and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi. Read also: Questioned on Jokowi pursued concerning Esemka cars, Kaesang Katuat Hands and Go … “Later, we will also be invited to the lawyer because we have given it to the lawyer. Not this old case, not the real case. Yes, but it must always be served by this country of law,” said Jokowi, when it is met on Friday 11/4/2025). Jokowi explained that with this trial, all residents were also flat in the eyes of the law. “Everything is the same in the eyes of the law. Yes, there is a trial. Indeed, all Indonesian citizens,” he said. The Solo City district court (PN), Central Java, established the first trial calendar scheduled for April 24, 2025 at 10:00 am WIB, in the Wyyono Projo dikiro room. “Later, I did not consult a lawyer. His belongings are different by different lawyers,” he said. Read also: Jokowi continued Esemka cars, this is the first session calendar In the proposed requests, the applicant asked the court to receive and grant the trial as a whole. In addition, the applicant also asked the actions of the defendants who could not keep the promise of producing ESEMKA cars by default. The applicant considers that the action has caused estimated losses as equivalent to two cars, with a minimum value of approximately RP. 300 million

