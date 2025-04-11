Politics
Steeling China for a pricing fight, XI is facing his biggest test since COVID
For the two men at the forefront of a trade war that began to break the ties between the biggest economies in the world, the question has become that flashes first.
On the one hand, President Trump, who triggered a disruptive plan to transform the modern global trade system with prices only to retreat the hours after he took effect, in break in imports for each country except China.
On the other side is Xi Jinping, the chief of Chinas, who has a well -deserved reputation to refuse to give in. He stuck to the tight restrictions of Covid Chinas long beyond the point where they worked. He pursued his objective of making China the world leader in electric vehicles and solar panels, despite the alarm of business partners on the inexpensive export flow.
Now, as Mr. Xi faces what could be the biggest test in his management from the pandemic, he was true to train. Friday, his government intensified his response to Mr. Trump, increasing prices on American imports to 125%, despite the concerns that a prolonged trade war can deepen China's economic discomfort. Before this announcement, Mr. XI struck a confident note in his first public comments on the commercial force test.
There will be no winners in a tariff war, and going against the world will only isolate themselves, said Xi by organizing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez from Spain in Beijing, without explicitly mentioning Mr. Trump or the United States.
For more than 70 years, China has always relied on autonomy and hard work for development, he continued Mr. XI. He never relied on anyone's gifts and is not afraid of unreasonable deletion.
Mr. XI can afford to be more stubborn than his American counterpart.
As the most powerful Chinese leader from Mao Zedong, he surrounded himself with loyalists, served his opponents and imposed tight social checks to suffocate dissent. He was called as a strong man with a nationalist vision of the rejuvenation of Chinas. Its civil servants mobilized public funds to stabilize Chinese financial markets while actions around the world have plunged on prices.
XI has spent his entire career to harden the country for precisely this moment, said Joseph Torigian, assistant professor at the American University of Washington who studies elite policy in China. He probably thinks that the Chinese political system is higher than that of American because it has greater cohesion and discipline. He probably thinks that the Chinese people will sacrifice themselves for a mission of national rejuvenation.
Mr. XI can play at the long game. He has no election to consider and is empowered to reign over China indefinitely, after having abolished the limits of the presidential mandate in 2018. Mr. Trump must leave his duties in 2029 (although he suggested that he can challenge the Constitution and perform a third race in the White House).
Xi may also indicate the trade war as the justification of his frequent warnings concerning Western hostility towards China, his reason declared to adopt a global approach to national security and invest in a world class soldier at the expense of other needs. Mr. Trumps the decision to give each country except China a stay of his prices reinforces this story.
This will actually avoid that Xi Jinping should assume responsibility for the lack of economic growth in China. This is a free card to get out of his prison for him, said Jessica Teet, a political scientist at the Middlebury College in Vermont and an expert in Chinese politics. Chinese citizens and business leaders will consider it as they are controlled.
The Chinese propaganda organs have rallied the country for a prolonged fight.
Peoples Daily, the oral tip of communist leaders, published an editorial comparing Washington to a band of pirates. The Chinese diplomats firmly the ranks, reported the daily peoples, with an official calling for a diplomatic army faithful to the party, courageous to take responsibility, to dare to fight and strictly disciplined.
Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, published on X a video of a speech that Mao Zedong delivered during the Korean War known in China under the name of war to resist the American aggression and to help Korea in which he declared, no matter how long this war will last, well never yielding.
We are Chinese. We are not afraid of provocations. We will not back down, wrote Ms. Mao in her article.
Dali Yang, professor at the University of Chicago who studies Chinese politics, said that these messages were going to continue.
There will undoubtedly be a sustained effort to blame the United States and in particular Trump and its rapid movements and inversions, said Professor Yang, adding that the party has strong capacities to effectively reach ordinary people.
Despite all his power, Mr. XI is not immune to popular discontent, according to analysts. China certainly felt the pain of Mr. Trumps's prices, which reached at least 145% an amazing figure that jeopardizes $ 400 billion in annual exports to the United States, its largest market.
Already, factories near the Guangzhou manufacturing center that provide clothing to American consumers have closed until there is more clarity on prices. If such closures were spreading, they could exacerbate the problem of Chinese hooding, which makes even more difficult for decision -makers to revitalize an economy beaten by a real estate crisis and confidence in collapse.
For Mr. XI, the test is probably whether the party can keep the Chinese ordinary on its side and help them withs any economic pain in the trade war.
When Mr. Xi faced a challenge on this scale, the coronavirus pandemic, his response was initially a point of pride for many Chinese. For more than two years, he kept the co -vivrated figures of enviably low chinas with mass tests and Snap locking.
But he held firm to this strict policy until 2022, because the rest of the world learned to live with the virus. The anger at mass locking has led to some of the largest manifestations across China for decades. Disillusionment with the management of the country led to an exodus of rich Chinese and members of the professional class.
The Chinese population may not be in a sacrificial mood after COVID, said Torigian. The economy had trouble bouncing. I really doubt that Xi Jinping is blind to this problem.
Even if you think you have a strong repressive ability to injure skeptics and a jingoisical story to rally supporters, economic dislocations are always dangerous because you never know how bad they will be and if they will turn into something worse, said Torigian.
This economic reality suggests that Mr. Xi will probably accept a ramp without ramp of the price confrontation if Mr. Trump offers one, analysts said. China said that it did not want a trade war, but its officials insisted that any agreement will depend on the United States dealing with China as an equal.
Trump took a softer tone on China on Thursday, saying that Mr. Xi has been one of my friends for a long time.
Seeing what's going on with China, Trump said. We would like to be able to work an agreement.
Berry Wang Reports contributed to Hong Kong.
