PM Modi to visit.

It should be a Friday loaded with several events lined up for the day.

First, the trial of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, should begin today. He was arrested for corruption and supported a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, PM Modi should visit Varanasi to launch various development projects.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Italies and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, will go to India from today. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping will welcome the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. President Donald Trump is expected to undergo an annual physical exam.

Here is everything that should take place today.

Essay by the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu Begin

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, is expected to be tried today in the face of charges related to alleged threats of corruption and to support a terrorist organization. The indictment, accepted by a court of Istanbul on February 12, asked for a prison sentence of seven years and four months for Imamoglu.

He was arrested and imprisoned on March 23. This arrest has led to important demonstrations across Turkey, many considering the decision as a political motivation. The Party of the Republican People (CHP) of the opposition and various international observers expressed concerns about the impartiality of the legal proceedings.

PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Varanasi from Uttar Pradesh where he will launch several projects. According to the president of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, the Kashi region, Dilip Patel, this will mark his 50th visit in his constituency.

He will launch 44 development projects with a value of RS 3,884,18 crores. Prime Minister Modi plans to contact a public meeting in Mehdiganj, in the inauguration of 19 projects evaluated at RS 1.629.13 crores, and poses the foundation stone for 25 projects estimated at RS 2 255.05 crore, added Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi today. File image / PTI

With more than 1,000 panels installed in the district, Patel said that preparations were underway to accommodate the large PM. The roads, the intersections and the public meeting place are decorated with flags and BJP lighting, he added.

Italian deputy Antonio Tajani to visit India

Italian deputy Antonio Tajani will be visiting two days in India from today. He should meet Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs. He will also meet the Minister of Trade and Union industry, Piyush Goyal, according to a media opinion issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On April 12, he will call President Droupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

To promote increased collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, defense, space, infrastructure and transport, India and Italy had discussions in New Delhi earlier in February. The meeting involved the Minister of Commerce of the Union, Piyush Goyal and its Italian counterparts, under-secretary of state for foreign affairs and international cooperation Maria Tripodi, as well as the Italian ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, focusing on the stimulation of bilateral trade and the strengthening of cooperation.

Jinping to welcome Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to welcome Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing today. Sanchez is on a diplomatic trip to Asia. It will be his third visit to the country in the past two years. Sanchez is expected to meet several other Chinese investors in the midst of American prices on European and Chinese products.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) in Spain. File image / AP

Earlier, he was in Vietnam where he met the high leader of the country, in Lam. Sanchez also went to Ho Chi Minh Ville, where he met business leaders to strengthen trade ties and discuss potential investment opportunities between Spain and Vietnam.

President Donald Trump will undergo an annual physical examination

US President Donald Trump is expected to undergo his annual physical exam today at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

I am happy to announce that my long -term annual physical exam will be carried out at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week, Trump posted on Truth Social. I never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland serves as a usual place for the president's annual physical examination, the result of which is subsequently made public by the White House doctor.

With agency entries