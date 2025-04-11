American cyber-deferentials were shaken by Trump's attack on their former boss





People responsible for keeping the country sheltered from foreign government hackers and cybercriminal gangs say they have the impression of being attacked, not of their usual opponents but of the administration they work.

President Donald won the order on Wednesday calling for an investigation by the Ministry of Justice on Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), sent new shock waves to the corridors of Agencys, according to five employees who spoke with NBC News. Everyone spoke of the state of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly.

The order comes as the White House reduces its workforce for the agency for at least the third time in three months.

This is a really difficult time for all of us right now, said an employee. Each day feels somehow more bizarre than the previous one. It is incredibly difficult to focus on our mission.

Krebs, whom Trump appointed the Cisas inaugural director at his first mandate, quickly built the agency in the first -line digital defender of the country's critical systems. But he also became a surprising counterpoint to the president, in particular around his efforts to advance false claims that the presidential election of 2020 was stolen.

The order that Trump signed cites the insistence that there is no credible evidence of generalized fraud during the 2020 elections, despite false but often repeated allegations. Also signed by the Secretary of Internal Security, he orders the Attorney General to take all appropriate measures to examine the activities of Krebs.

Employees who spoke at NBC News largely believe that Trumps action has been politically motivated. Trump also revoked Krebs security authorization.

I feel so disgusting by that. It is a shocking abuse of power, said one of them.

The moves to Krebs and the CISA come while the United States faced cybersecurity challenges, especially from China, which, in the past two years, has shown that its ability to deeply enter sensitive American infrastructure as well as government systems, according to federal officials. Fuche pirates have also transformed ransomware into a billion dollars criminal business that stops hospitals, schools and many companies.

The Republicans quickly merged around Trump's electoral demands and politicized Agencys' efforts to coordinate with technological companies to guarantee elections, including the way to counter the spread of foreign propaganda.

The director of the CISA, Christopher Krebs, talks to journalists in 2020.Kevin Lamarque / Reuters File

Under Krebs, the CISA coordinated a unified response from government agencies and states contesting false allegations of electoral fraud, many Trump and his allies used to justify his attempts to remain in office. Trump dismissed Krebs two weeks after this election.

This EO targeting the former director Krebs seems based on personal vendetta, and no American should be comfortable with this, said another CISA employee.

Krebs refused to comment. Wednesday evening, he republished the message he published for the first time in 2020 after Trump dismissed him: honored to serve. We did it well. Defend yourself today, get up on tomorrow. # Protect2020.

The Trump administration is also currently serving Cisas workforce, according to emails to the staff obtained by NBC News. The Department of Homeland Security, Cisas Parent Agency, sent a service note on Monday evening which encouraged employees to retire early or take a buy -back package by Monday.

The Aseconde email, sent by the acting director of the CISA, Bridget Bean, reiterated this offer. Trump appointed a permanent director, Sean Plankey, who has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. A spokesperson for the CISA refused to comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comments.

A spokesperson for the DHS refused to share the number of employees he expected to reduce, but said in a statement sent by email: each dollar spent and occupied position in the DHS should be focused on our main mission to secure our homeland and protect the American people.

This acquisition offers Echo a series of emails that DHS sent to CISA employees in February. A spokesperson for the DHS told NBC News this month that he had also reduced more than 130 employees who had probation status and that he deemed critical staff not put.

On Sunday, before the Krebs News and as rumors spread that the second cycle of buying offers, Jen Easterly, who succeeded Krebs as director of Cisas under President Joe Biden, posted Linkedin on the reasons why the cuts could harm American security.

The degradation of the capacity and capacity of the Cyber ​​Ecosystem Federal, by linking hundreds of very talented cyber-professionals of the Cyber-Defense Americas Agency or by beating the very effective, non-partisan and principle leadership of our most important opponents, the Americans are less safe and more vulnerable to our adversaries.

A CISA employee said that repeated personnel discounts have hindered agency's ability to secure critical infrastructure, which is often based on experts who experience IT programs and highly specialized operating systems.

The cuts that have initially occurred have already seriously degraded our ability to defend critical infrastructure, said the employee. The cuts that can happen, I don't know what the figures look like, but they undoubtedly degrade our ability to defend critical infrastructure.

Trumps Ordinance also suspended the safety authorizations of employees of the Cybersecurity Company where Krebs works, Sentinelone.

Sentinelon published a statement on Thursday evening that she would actively cooperate with any examination of the security authorizations held by one of our members of our staff and that he considers the White House as a crucial collaborator. He did not defend Krebs.

Another CISA employee said that Trumps' decision to target the path could trigger a scary effect where employees feel in a hurry to ignore the vulnerabilities of software that could upset the president.

Will there be pressure so as not to have public vulnerability in a automotive company if the CEO is close to the president? said the employee. It's like the intelligence of war in Iraq. Only would say what they wanted to be the message, rather than speaking to the country of the real threat.

