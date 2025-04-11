Jokowi is frustrated by the accusation of false diploma: who accuses must prove!









Solo – The 7th president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), plans to take a firm position to bring the propagation of false stories from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in the Kingdom of Law. Jokowi revealed that this decision was still being examined by his legal team. “Yes (legal stages) are considered to be more deeply examined by lawyers because it was transmitted by the rector of the UGM, finally the dean of the Faculty of Forestry is clear,” he said at his home, Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Friday (4/4/2025). This decision was made by Jokowi because he wanted to show that he had really studied at Gadjah Mada University. Where he studied at the Faculty of Forestry and received a UGM diploma. Scroll to continue with content “We want to show that I really study at the Faculty of Forestry, really a diploma issued by Gadjah Mada University,” he said. In addition, said Jokowi, so far, the accusation of false diplomas has been confirmed by the campus and the dean of the Faculty of Forestry. However, he said, the question of fonts remained in question. “It was transmitted by the Chancellor, the dean, not only once it has been opened like that. If it is still a question of letter, until it is a certain number of figures, if it is already,” he explained. With these accusations, his party wants to ask those who discuss the false diplomas to prove. “The most important thing is to know who has argued that it should prove, who accuses him who must prove. This is still being studied by lawyers,” he concluded. Reported earlier, Jokowi's legal team prepared a legal stage concerning slander linked to false diplomas at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Jokowi considers the treatment of the law for the dissemination of false news on false diplomas. This was transmitted by Jokowi's legal team, Yakup Hasibuan after meeting Jokowi. He said one of the things that had been discussed with Jokowi on false diplomas. “Now, we are indeed building legal stages because we see more here, there are elements where there are parties that have started to undergo paths outside the law and it is very very of character, there are already fake news, its nature is more towards slander and we want to avoid,” said Yakup encountered in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Wednesday (9/4). Reported Detik NewsGajah Mada University (UGM) opened a voice linked to a former speaker in Mataram who doubted the diploma and the thesis of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). UGM stressed that the original Jokowi diploma and thesis had been issued from the campus. “Keep in mind the diploma and thesis from Joko Widodo is Authentic. He Had Studied here, His classmate he knew him well, he was active in the stude activities (silvagama), he was recurded to take many courses, working on his thesis, so that diploma was. UGM, “Said the Dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, in A Press Release on Ugm's Website on his site, Friday (21/3). (me / ahr)

