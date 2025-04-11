Trump's “Fou '' 'the Trump's work kick is undergoing the American economy in the American economy





This is an extract adapted from the episode of April 9 of All in with Chris Hayes.

If you are thinking of the whole American economy like a house, during the last week with his radical prices, Donald Trump set fire to this house and watched her burn. It was until he lost his nerve and most of this fire came out. He wants you to congratulate him for that, but you now have with this partially burned and smoking house. Can you live there? Will he put it on fire again? No one knows.

This is to remember from Wednesday's madness in Washington, DC, and Wall Street. Home and world markets have lost more than 10 billions of dollars of value during the week since Trump announced its 10% tariff on almost all things imported in the United States, as well as two-digit insane prices on dozens of countries.

The rules of King Donalds Wild Tariff Ride continue to change.

Since this announcement, investors have been panicking. But, while Trump and his team kept repeating, the prices were immediately. On Tuesday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt decisively said that Trump did not have an extension or a delay on the prices. On Wednesday morning, the shares continued their fall while Trumps 104% on the price on China was launched. They fell even if the president posted on social networks, be cool! Everything will work well. Four minutes later, he posted again, saying: It's the perfect time to buy !!!

He posted this at 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, and retrospectively, it would have been the perfect time to participate in this hot tip. A few hours later, Trump changed his mind and the market responded again.

In a long note on Truth Social, wrote Trump, I authorized a 90 -day break, and a reciprocal rate considerably reduced during this period, by 10%, also immediately. Trump said the break applied to an anonymous group of 75 countries which, according to him, had not retaliated against his prices. But because China had answered, he also declared in the same position, I increased by this the price billed in China at 125%, with immediate effect.

You have it. An erratic man with a unilateral power that goes from whim to the head, imposing the prices he wants each time he wants, doing it mainly to feel powerful and respected and to have the rest of the world, in his own words, to embrace his A–.

Some countries receive a temporary break from the largest prices. Which ones? Not clear. How much will they pay in prices while waiting? At least 10%, but maybe more. How exactly this works? No one really knows, because King Donalds Wild Tariff Ride's rules continue to change.

But what the markets heard was a break on the prices, so they bounced by thousands of points. They are still well below the place where they were in front of the roller coasters but high enough for Trump to declare the victory.

I didn’t know it would have this kind of impact, but it, you know, the highest increase in stock market history, Trump told the Oval Office on Wednesday. It's pretty good. You almost, if you continue, you will come back where it was four weeks ago.

He is so satisfied with himself to have saved a few rooms in the house that he set fire. He is also deceived. Regarding everything that happens in the United States, is always a slap price on it. Prices will certainly increase and growth will drop further. We are still in this pain. Especially with goods from China or other nations that Trump could say that responses relaunch against him.

In addition to that, the threat of a world trade war still exists. In fact, Fox Charles Gasparino's business alleged that Trump had fallen because one of the best commercial allies in the Americas had essentially pointed out that he could destabilize the debt of the American federal government.

I mean, let's be clear what happened, you know, who capitulated here and why? You know, I don't want to say that because I am a patriot, I am American, but it is the White House that capitulated on the basis of everything I hear and all my sources, Gasparino told the air on Wednesday. And the reason is because of the bond market and what happened last night. Gasparino continued by reporting that Japan, a huge owner of American obligations, would have poured these obligations and that forced [the Trump administrations] hands.

Full faith and credit of the United States is not what it was. Not when it is entirely linked in the whims of a man.

You see, the United States issues cash obligations, and it is the fundamental assets of the entire global financial system. They are famous a safe refuge in uncertain times. They are one of the things that make America superpower. The greatest holders are from China and Japan, countries that Trump continues to upset his prices. And so they started to empty their links, something that Trump, in a rare moment of honesty, admitted a reason why he announced the Wednesday break.

Well, I thought people were jumping a bit from the line, said Trump. They became a little Yippy, a little afraid that the bond market would be very delicate. I looked at him. But if you look at him now, it's beautiful. The bond market at the moment is magnificent. But yes, I saw last night when people became a little uncomfortable.

Trump thinks that by pressing the break button and on the stock market stock market, he has repaired everything. But that obtains another reason why the demand for American Treasurys is decreasing: full faith and credit of the United States is not what it was not when it is entirely linked in the whims of a man. You cannot manage a national economy and even less a global economy depending on the way Trump feels and which embraces his hour per hour. You cannot build a factory, or set up a supply line, or press a big commercial loan if there is a crazy king who could burn it today, or tomorrow, or in 90 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/top-stories/latest/trump-tariffs-economy-mad-king-bonds-rcna200616

