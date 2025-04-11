Jokowi remembers with the late Titik Puspa





Time – 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remembers the departure of the legendary Indonesian singer Titik Puspa. Jokowi also shared his old video with your Puspa. Seen on Jokowi Instagram on Friday (11/4/2025), Jokowi also downloaded a video with Titik Puspa. The video was taken when Jokowi has always been president when Jokowi commemorated the 2017 national music day at the Palace, Jakarta.

At that time, Jokowi invited musicians to the country. One of them is the deceased puspa tespa. At that time, Titik Puspa made a joke in Jokowi. Both were seen laughing together in the video. "I am very proud, but you are no longer thin, most think, sir, it's a lot of breeze, sir later," said Titik Puspa who was answered in Jokowi to laugh. In the video, Titik asked Jokowi to allow his students that he had learned to sing, to appear by singing nationalist songs. Titik also asked Jokowi to listen to the song he had created. "And if I can say, I will also go with your cooperation, work work, then I say first, yes, I can confide, sir. I therefore gathered around 10 children since 2014, I have taught singing, theater and dance, and I teach the character. "You can, two can also be," said Jokowi. Titik then asked his students to prepare. He also asked Jokowi to listen to the songs. "So you just have a risk, yes, you risk Indonesia, they are nationalist songs," said Titik. After talking about Titik, Jokowi made a joke. He said Titik dared to govern the president. "Here is Ms. Titik, the president was informed, no minister dared to tell me," said Jokowi who was accompanied by the guest laughter at that time.

Accompanying the sweet memories, Jokowi expressed his pain for the legendary departure. Jokowi said Titik was an inspiring figure in Indonesia. “Inalillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un. Also crying for the departure of Ms. Sumarti or what we all know about the name Titik Puspa,” wrote Jokowi in her Instagram legend. Jokowi said Indonesia had lost inspiring characters in the arts. He claimed to remember the memories and jokes of Titik Puspa. “The departure of Ms. Titik Puspa has left a deep sadness. Indonesia has lost inspiring figures in the world of Indonesian arts and culture. Memories of laughter with her will always live in our hearts,” said Jokowi. “Let him make a noble place in the eyes of Allah Swt,” he added. To note, Titik Puspa died on Thursday April 10, 2025, at 16.25 WIB, at Metistra Hospital, Jakarta. Titik Puspa died at the age of 87 due to the rupture of blood vessels.

