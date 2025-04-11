Siddiqui senator deepens an American delegation meeting with Imran Khan in prison





Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary chief of the Pakistani-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, denied information reporting a meeting between an American delegation and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Pakistan in Adyrek-E-INAF (PTI)

Speaking during an appearance on a private television channel (ABN), Senator Siddiqui rejected complaints as unfounded. No meeting of this type took place to my knowledge. I categorically reject these rumors, he said.

The senator said that under the prison manual, Imran Khan receives a list of proposed visitors and retains the single power to approve or reject the meetings. If he refuses to meet some people on his own party, how is it the responsibility of governments? The process depends entirely on its consent, said Siddiqui.

The senior PML-N official accused the PTI of lacking ideology, principles or political ideals, alleging that its priorities are only running on the guarantee of meetings. The PTI has become chaos, its members operating in disarray, he said, rejecting the association of the parties with the mineral bill as an absurd posture.

Siddiqui also revealed that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif had chosen not to become Prime Minister before the 2024 elections, although he avoided speculation on future political movements of sharifs.

Presence of Sharif as a veteran state man, he underlined the role of former ministers in the next generation of national challenges, including the Balutchistan conflict.

Stressing the importance of political dialogue, Siddiqui distinguished the leader of the National Balutchistan Party (BNP-Mengal), Akhtar Mengal, as a pragmatic politician open to political engagement and dialogue. However, he warned that those who have recourse to violence and bloodshed cannot demand negotiations as a right.

In the controversial project of the six channels, Siddiqui Senator questioned the Pakistani peoples (PPP) party for its prolonged silence between July 8, 2024 when a presidential meeting on the issue took place and Minutes was recorded and March 14, 2025, when the Sindh assembly adopted a resolution opposing the construction.

He said that the case would now be referred to the Common Interest Council (CCI) and suggested that the opposition of President Asif Zardaris aimed to counter the nationalist factions of the Sindhs.

Responding to speculation about the PPP distancing itself from the government, Siddiqui rejected such rumors, claiming that the PPP remains attached to constitutional standards such as democratic force and would not opt ​​for Ptis confrontation tactics.

Addressing the position of the military, he referred to the inter-service public relations (ISPR) stipulating two conditions: public apology for the violent attacks of May 9 and the commitment with politicians.

IVE argued that Imran Khan is open to talks, but PTI must first ensure that those with whom they wish to negotiate are also arranged, said Siddiqui, adding that senator Azam Swati had approved his position.

