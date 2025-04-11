Unilateral intimidation acts: XI Jinping breaks the silence on the pricing war of Donald Trumps; said China, the EU should join the hands





Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the European Union to work with his country to oppose the acts of unilateral intimidation, a blow on the new prices of new prices announced by US President Donald Trump. Friday, Jinping's comments were made during his meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and are his first public declaration on the issue of American prices. Xi Jinping told the Spanish Prime Minister that China and the EU should join the hands to defend globalization. He said that there could be “no winner” in any trade war, adding that the EU had a key role to play in ensuring global economic stability. What did Xi Jinping said about American prices? China has always considered the EU as an important pole in a multipolar world, and is one of the main countries firmly supporting the unity and growth of the EU, Xi Jinping in Sanchez said in their talks in Beijing, according to the Xinhua news agency, as indicated by Reuters. China and the EU should fulfill their international responsibilities, jointly protect the trend of economic globalization and the international commercial environment, and jointly oppose the acts of unilateral intimidation, added the president of China. His comments occur a week after US President Donald Trump announced a 34% rate on Chinese imports, then revised it up to 145% after the country led by Xi Jinping retaliated in a trade war. No winner in the trade war There are no winners in a tariff war, Xi said, without explicitly mentioning Trump or the United States. His remarks have encouraged the Spanish chief to say that the commercial wars are not good – the world needs China and the United States to speak. Also read | China increases prices on American products to 125% as the trade war increases Also read | China degenerates the trade war with Trump. Grifle 125% prices on American products. Also read | Price break: a chance for the EU to come back stronger and more united Sanchez's trip to Beijing, his third in three years, aims to forge closer economic and political ties with China in the world of the world's pricing policy of Donald Trump, seeking to position Spain as an interlocutor between China and the EU and to attract more Chinese investment. Spanish officials have rejected an American warning that getting closer to the Asian country would be to cut your own throat. We believe that there are possibilities to deepen relations, but it is important that China shows a sensitivity to European demands for more balanced relations, said Sanchez, referring to the EU trade deficit with Beijing, which exceeded last year 300 billion dollars. American-Chinese Trade War President Donald Trump, April 2, said that all Chinese imports will now have a rate of 34%, in a major decision that has since shaken the world economy. He posted a long list, imposing prices on almost all countries of the world. A few days later, China retaliated with a price of 34% on American imports. Donald Trump was obviously agitated with the move. In an astonishing reversal, Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would temporarily reduce the heavy tasks he had just imposed in dozens of countries, including the EU-27, but more and more prices on Chinese imports more than 145%. China retaliated by imposing 125% tariffs on American imports. The Chinese finance ministry said China would ignore other United States prices on Chinese products.

