Hasto: Current economic difficulties due to the country's mismanagement by Jokowi





Jakarta, EbcMedia – PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyant said that Prabowo Soubianto’s government policy concerned the effectiveness that was currently due to the errors of the previous president, namely Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, Jokowi was wrong to take care of the country. This was transmitted by Hasto in the letter he wrote before undergoing a follow -up trial at the Corruption Court of Central Jakarta District Court (PN), Friday (4/4/2025). The letter was read by the politician PDIP GUNTUR ROMLI. Hasto concluded that all the components of the nation must unite and work together to overcome the difficulties due to the abuse of power orabuse of powerDirected by Jokowi. Thus, all the impacts that occur in economic difficulties, forced to effective the current government of Pak Prabowo due to the result of the fault of the country carried out by Joko Widodo, said Gunutur Romli reading the letter Hasto. In the letter, Hasto also explained his condition during the period of detention. He felt that his life was more and more perfect in prison. In KPK custody, Mas Hasto Kristiyanto has always prayed for the nation and the State, in particular for the struggle for the values ​​of justice, humanity and independence so that each child of the nation is free to speak, said Gunutur. Prayer is accompanied by a special fast, including 36 hours not to eat, not to drink who is placed in the body of the soul and the body. Thus, Mas Hasto in detention realizes 6 kilograms due to the diligent and diligent fasting in sports, he continued. Guntur added, Hasto during the KPK prisoner has always ignited the fighting spirit and exercising regularly, so that life has been increasingly perfected. In detention, he said, there was a crystallization of values ​​and enthusiasm. Continue to the importance of the rule of law. Without a law, it's just that there is no prosperity. Leaving various injustices is equivalent to killing the future, said Gunutur has closed Hasto's letter. Hasto was accused of hampering the investigation into an alleged corruption case with a former PDIP Harun Masiku (Bugon) legislative candidate. Hasto would prevent the KPK from catching my fugitive Maspin Maspin since 2020. In addition, Hasto was also accused of having united the former KPU commissioner, Wahyu Setiawan, in the amount of 600 million RPs. The bridge pot was given so that the revelation which had become a PDIP framework took care of the determination of the members of the internal substitution (PAW) of the DPR 2019-2024 Harun Masu. (AR / Degue

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ebcmedia.id/2025/04/11/hasto-kesulitan-ekonomi-saat-ini-akibat-salah-urus-negara-yang-dilakukan-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos