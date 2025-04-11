The house adopts the budgetary plan for the Trump agenda after the GOP leaders influence the features





Washington President Mike Johnson, R-La., Muscled a revised budgetary plan necessary to advance President Donald Trumps Agenda in the house on Thursday, beating a conservative rebellion that threatened to sink the measure a day earlier.

Razor-Thin's count was 216-214, with only two Republican representatives Thomas Massie, Kentucky, and Victoria SPARTZ, of Indiana, joining all the Democrats in the opposition. Trump had approved the budgetary plan, which the Senate adopted last weekend during a close vote of 51-48.

It's a good day in the house. I told you not to doubt us, Johnson told journalists after the vote. Were really grateful to have had the big victory on the ground earlier. It was a big, very important.

Johnson suddenly eliminated a budgetary vote on Wednesday evening after him and the conservatives of conservatives huddled in private for more than an hour from the house, but failed to reach an agreement. The fiscal conservatives of the Chamber, including several managers from the Freedom House caucus, had promised to vote on the budget unless they obtain guarantees of deeper spending reductions.

The discussions continued on Thursday morning when it seemed to be a breakthrough in the deadlock. Shortly before the vote, Johnson appeared alongside the head of the majority of the Senate John Thune, Rs.D., during a rare joint press conference and confidence.

Johnson said that leaders were determined to find at least 1.5 billion of dollars in savings for the American people, a figure stated as part of the budget of the original chamber which seemed to conquer many selected. The budgetary plan adopted by the Senate had asked a minimum of only $ 4 billion in expenditure discounts, to which the conservatives have laughed and led to the deadlock.

“Our first large and magnificent set of reconciliation here implies a certain number of commitments, and one of them is that we are committed to finding at least 1.5 billion of dollars in savings for the American people while preserving our essential programs,” Johnson told journalists.

Thune, who welcomed several of the Républicains de la Chambre in his office on Wednesday evening, said the Senate was aligned on the Chamber in terms of what their budgetary resolution described in terms of savings.

We have to do something to bring the country into a more sustainable tax path, and that involves taking a hard scrub from our government to determine where we can find these savings, said Thune. The speakers spoke about 1 billion of dollars. We have a lot of American senators who believe that it is a minimum and who were certainly going to do our best to be as aggressive as possible to see that we are serious on this subject.

Representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, one of the holouves, said that the reception of commitments for the White House spending cuts, Johnson and Thune obtained his vote.

“We didn't have these 48 hours,” said Roy. We are doing it now. “”

The passage of budgets represents a major victory for Johnson, Thune and Trump, just as legislators should leave for a planned two -week recreation.

But the Thursdays voting that succeeds in the House is only the first step in a long process to complete the agenda of the Trums to spend billions of dollars in tax reductions and hundreds of billions of dollars of new expenses for the application of immigration and military expansion. Republicans also want to use the package to increase the debt ceiling up to 5 dollars. They use the process of “reconciliation”, which allows them to bypass the threshold of 60 vote in the Senate and cut the democrats from the process.

In the coming weeks, republican legislators will undertake the politically intimidating task of identifying specific cut -free cuts that protect the government programs on which their voters are based.

For example, the budgetary document directs House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction on Medicare and Medicaid, to find $ 880 billion in expense discounts to help pay the package.

We do not know how legislators will achieve these economies without targeting these popular law programs. But Johnson reaffirmed Thursday that Trump and the Republicans will not touch the advantages of the Americans and have declared in the past that they would go after fraud and abuse in these programs.

Democrats “said that we are going to interrupt Medicaid; this is not true. We will protect the advantages to which everyone is legally entitled, the beneficiaries who have a legal right to what it will be preserved. These are essential security net programs that the Republicans support,” said Johnson.

“The president clearly indicated Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid will not take this time,” he added.

Highlighting the pressure that Johnson also receives moderates, a group of republicans in the swing district surrounded him on the ground before voting “yes”. The group included representatives Nick Lalota, Mike Lawler and Nicole Maliotakis, all from New York; Juan Ciscomani of Arizona; And Thomas Kean from New Jersey. Lalota said the group had received speaker insurance.

“After having confirmed directly with President Johnson, I am convinced that the reforms of Medicaid in One Big Beautiful Bill will be both compatiating and responsible. The plan will eliminate illegal immigrants from the roles, will implement the work requirements for valid adults and increase the frequency of admissibility controls of every 12 months at every 6 months,” said Lalota in a statement. “These are common sense steps to make sure that Medicaid remains durable and focused on those who really need it.”

Massie, one of the two republican votes “no”, shot some of the conservatives who fell back at the last minute and supported the budgetary plan. He suggested that they should not have trusted the leaders of the GOP that they would follow higher expenditure cuts in the reconciliation package.

“I hope it works for people who exchanged their vote for a promise,” said Massie. “They were probably, perhaps, looking for a ramp out of the ramp, because what was going to follow was a lot of pressure from the president to vote for it.”

Unlike other recent critical votes, in which Trump had to make telephone calls to the legislators on the floor of the room in order to travel the votes, the president was not necessary for this time to conclude the agreement.

“He did not have to call a single member to struggle on this thing,” said Johnson. “It allowed me to make the space to do what I have to do, and we made the votes.”

But Trump has always applied the pressure this week. He met on Tuesday a group of selected in the White House and pushed the Republicans to vote in favor of the budgetary plan in the articles on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Congratulations to the Chamber for the adoption of a bill which opens the way to one of the largest and most important signatures in the history of our country. Among many other things, it will even be the biggest tax and regulatory reductions never envisaged,” published Trump on Thursday after the vote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/speaker-mike-johnson-gop-budget-vote-trump-agenda-rcna200578 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos