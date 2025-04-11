



Taipei, Taiwan (AP) China reaches out to other nations while the United States is composed on more prices in what seems to be an attempt to form a united front to force Washington to withdraw. Days after the effort, his meeting only partial with many countries little willing to ally with the main objective of President Donald Trumps Trade War.

Faced with the crat of the world markets, Trump fell to his prices on most nations for 90 days on Wednesday, saying that the countries were lining up to negotiate more favorable conditions.

The new Volvo vehicles parked near the containers while waiting for the expedition to the port of Yangtze, in Nanjing City, East Chinas, the Jiangsu province, Wednesday April 9, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)

The new Volvo vehicles parked near the containers while waiting for the expedition to the port of Yangtze, in Nanjing City, East Chinas, the Jiangsu province, Wednesday April 9, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)

Learn more

China refused to ask for lectures, saying that it would fight until the end in a pricing war, which prompted Trump to increase the tax rate on Chinese imports to 145%. It was initially announced on Wednesday 125% on Wednesday, but that did not include a tariff of 20% on China linked to its role in the production of fentanyl.

China retaliated with prices on American goods of 84%, which entered into force on Thursday.

Trumps Move was apparently an attempt to restrict what had been an unprecedented trade war between the United States and most of the world to confrontation between the United States and China.

A fair cause receives the support of many people, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday in a daily briefing. The United States cannot gain support from people and will end with a failure.

China has so far focused on Europe, with a telephone call between Prime Minister Li Qiang and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen sending a positive message to the outside world.

China is ready to work with the EU to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and the EU, strengthen communication and exchanges and deepen the trade in China-EU, investment and industrial cooperation, reported the official Xinhua news agency.

This was followed by a video between the Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and the EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Safety Maro Efovi on Tuesday to discuss American reciprocal rates.

Wang said the prices seriously leave the legitimate interests of all countries, seriously violate the WTO rules, seriously damage the multilateral trading system based on rules and seriously affect the stability of world economic order, Xinhua said.

It is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic intimidation, Wang said.

China is willing to resolve differences through consultation and negotiation, but if the United States insists on its own way, China will fight until the end, Wang said.

Wang also spoke with the association of 10 members of the Southeast Asian Nations, while Li, the Prime Minister, met with business leaders. China has already made a complete evaluation and is ready to deal with all kinds of uncertainties, and will introduce additional policies according to the needs of the situation, said Xinhua.

In Hong Kong, the spokesperson for the local office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas reiterated Bekins to negotiate with the United States in current conditions.

We must say solemnly in the United States: a barbarian brandishing prices that tries to force countries to call and begging mercy can never expect this China call, wrote Huang Jingrui in an editorial appearing in the South China Morning Post.

If the United States is really sincere to start a dialogue with China, it should immediately rectify its bad practices and adopt the right attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit, Huang wrote.

Despite their misfortune with Washington, not all countries want to connect with China, especially those who have history of disputes with Beijing.

We speak for ourselves, and Australias' position is that free and fair trade is a good thing, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told journalists. We are engaging with all countries, but we defend Australias' national interest and we hold two feet.

China has imposed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers against Australia in 2020 after the government has made Beijing angry by calling for an independent investigation into the COVVI-19 pandemic.

India would also have refused a Chinese call for cooperation, and Russia, generally considered to be a closest geopolitical partner to Chinas, has been excluded from Trump prices. The Taiwanese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-Lung, said on Wednesday that his government was preparing for interviews on prices with the United States

The United States has imposed a rate of 32% on imports from Taiwan, a tight trading and security partner. Taiwan produces most high-performance computer fleaces, the United States of which and others have long benefited from a commercial surplus with Washington.

However, the Nations of Southeast Asia like Vietnam and Cambodia are found in a particular link. They took advantage when the factories moved to their country from China due to the cost increase. They are struck by punishing prices but have few buyers outside the United States and already operate on thin razor margins.

Trump had previously denied having considered a break, but the drama on his prices will continue while the administration is preparing to engage in countries negotiations by country. Meanwhile, prices will be 10% for countries where the older ones have been interrupted.

We do not know what additional stages of China will take, but Lin foreign ministries have declared that China is not in the crossing arms and will not leave the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people, and we will not allow international trade rules and the multilateral negotiation system. Non -tariff options include prohibitions on American films, American law firms and other service exchanges.

The global markets skyrocketed on Thursday, the Japanese benchmark jumping over 9%, while investors welcomed Trumps the Germans Dax decision at the start more than 8%. It increased by 7.5% to 21,141.53 a little later, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 7.2% to 7,360.23. The Britains FTSE 100 jumped 5.4% to 8,090.02.

However, term contracts in the United States have dropped and oil prices have also decreased. Chinese actions have experienced more moderate gains, given another jump in the prices that each side will impose everyone's exports.

The future of the S&P 500 fell 0.4% while the industrial average of Dow Jones bordered by 0.2%.

___

The journalists of Associated Press, Rod McGuirk in Sydney and Kanis Leung, in Hong Kong, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-us-tariffs-negotiations-f5acfd1ef8f3573f92e8963a8150bdfb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos