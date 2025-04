TIRTO.ID – The secretary general of the PDIP, Hasto Kristiento, admitted that he had always prayed for Indonesia during Language in the corruption of the Red and White Corruption Corruption Commission (KPK). Thanks to a letter read by the PDIP politician, Gunutur Romli, Hasto accused the country of dealing with economic difficulties due to the actions of the 7th president, Joko Widodo. He said President Prabowo was currently having to carry out budgetary efficiency due to Jokowi who took care of the country during management. “Thus, all the impacts that occur in economic difficulties are forced to efficiently in the current government of Pak Prabowo due to the result of the fault of the state carried out by Joko Widodo,” said Romli, while reading a letter from Hasto to the District Court of Jakarta Central on Friday (4/4/2025). Romli said that the letter had been entrusted by Hasto before facing the trial with the agenda of the provisional decision, on the corruption case and the pioneer of the investigation which made the secretary general of the PDIP. Hasto asked the inhabitants of Indonesia not to be afraid to speak. Hasto also prayed while doing a special fast for 36 hours until its body weight drops by 6 kg. Hasto also claimed to be a diligent in the exercise in the detention center. “In detention, there is a crystallization of values ​​and enthusiasm because it is never afraid to fight for justice, humanity and independence. The nation will be stronger due to the positive energy of all the children of the nation,” said Hasto in a letter. He is known, in this case, the public prosecutor at the KPK, instructed Hasto for having helped the Harun Masu bugon to win the parliamentary headquarters in the 2019 Pileg. Hasto would have given 400 million rupees, against a total of RP1 billion, to help corrupt the former KPU commissioner, Wahyu Setiawan. Harun Masiku, who in 2019 became a candidate for the South Sumatra electoral district 1, tried to be able to replace Nazaruddin Kiemas who had the highest vote, but died. Nazaruddin should have been replaced by Rezky Aprilia who won more votes than Harun, however, Harun tried to lead bribes and helped by Hasto to grasp the parliamentary seat. For his actions, Hasto was charged with article 5 paragraph (1) Letter A or article 13 of the corruption law in collaboration with article 55 paragraph (1) of the penal code jointly with article 64 paragraph (1) of the penal code. In addition, he was also charged in the case of investigation for helping Harun escape. Hasto was accused of having ordered Harun of flowing his mobile phone so that his existence cannot be sniffed by the KPK.

TIRTO.ID – Law Report: Auliya Come Andani

Penulis: Auliay comes Andi

Publisher: Fransiskus Adryanto Pratama

