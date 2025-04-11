PM modes the strictest action against the culprits in the case of varanasi gang rape





Immediately after landing in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a detailed briefing on Friday 11 April from the police commissioner, the Division Commissioner and the Varanasi district magistrate concerning the recent criminal rape in the city. He asked them to take the most strict possible measures against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. In the case, a total of nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the district and the session court. Police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state. A total of 23 people were accused in the case. The police said that the nine had been arrested as part of the case and that the rest of the accused would soon be arrested. The case was registered in the relevant sections at the Lalpur Pandypur police station According to police, the girl was attracted and taken and raped for several days. The victim allegedly alleged that 23 people had raped her over a seven -day period. Meanwhile, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, arrived on the site, where Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting, to take stock of the preparation. In accordance with its commitment to the development of infrastructure, in particular the improvement of road connectivity in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and throw the basic stone for various road projects in the region. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, overflights in Bhikharip and Manduadih Crossings of the City and an underground highway road tunnel on the NH-31 at Varanasi International Airport worth 980 crore. According to the Prime Minister's office, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 kV and 220 kV transmission stations and associated transmission lines in the districts of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur of the Varanasi division, worth more than Rs 1.045 crores. He will also lay the basic stone of a 220 kV transmission substation in Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 kV transmission sub-station in Ghazipur and an increase in the electricity distribution system of the city of Varanasi worth more than 775 crores. The Prime Minister will inaugurate a transit inn on the police line and the barracks of the PAC Ramnagar campus to improve safety personnel facilities. He will also throw the basic stone of new administrative buildings in various police stations and a residential inn in the police line. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects, including a Polytechnic College of the Government in Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at the Barki village, 356 rural libraries and 100 Angadadi centers. He will also lay the basic stone for the renovation of 77 buildings in primary schools under the Smart City mission and the construction of a new building for the Kasturba Gandhi school in Cholapur, Varanasi. To promote sports infrastructure in the city, the Prime Minister poses the basic stone for a synthetic hockey grass with spotlights and a gallery of spectators at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium in Shivpur. The PM Modi Insalra will also redevelop Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat on the Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water bodies under the Jal Jeevan mission of a value of RS 345 crosses, the improvement of six municipal installations in Varanasi, and the installations of landscaping and sculpture in various sites in Varanasi. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



