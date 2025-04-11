



New Delhi: In his first public response to the radical prices imposed by American president Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Friday that there are no winners in the tariff war and that the confrontation of the international community could lead to self-insulation.

For more than seven decades, Chinas' growth has been fueled by autonomy and hard work, without ever depending on the favors of others and never withdrawn in the face of unreasonable suppression, said Xi, according to the state agency of the State of Chinas, Xinhua.

No matter how the external environment moves, China will maintain its resolution and concentration, devoting itself to effectively managing its own business.

XIS comments occurred at a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, where the Chinese chief urged the European Union to join China to oppose unilateralism and the implicit economic reference in the United States.

China and Europe should fulfill their international responsibilities … and to resist unilateral intimidation practices, said Xi, adding that such cooperation would help protect their own legitimate rights and interests as well as international equity and justice.

Sanchez, speaking at a press conference after the meeting, recognized the EUS commercial imbalance with China, but stressed that trade tensions should not derail the larger diplomatic and economic links.

Spain and Europe have an important trade deficit with China that we need to work to rectify, said Sanchez. But we must not let trade tensions excite the potential growth of the relationship between China and Spain and between China and the EU.

Spain imports approximately 45 billion from China each year while exporting around $ 7.4 billion to the country, making China its fourth trading partner.

Sanchez's visit intervenes at a pivotal moment, while the EU reconsiders its global commercial posture in the middle of the market instability launched by the last prices of Trump administrations. This marks the third trip of the Spanish Prime Ministers to China in just over two years.

In a notable decision during his last visit in September 2024, Sanchez diverged EU consensus by exhorting a rensuation of planned prices on Chinese electric vehicles, calling in place a fair trade order.

Before arriving in Beijing, Sanchez visited Hanoi, where he and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed a joint declaration to improve bilateral links to a complete strategic partnership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/international-business/xi-jinping-warns-of-self-isolation-in-first-response-to-trump-tariffs-calls-on-eu-to-resist-us-bullying/articleshow/120200478.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos