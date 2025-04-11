



Pakistan

Pakistan

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi approach IHC for an early audience of 190m pounds

The conviction was announced on January 17: petition

Update on: Fri, April 11, 2025 17:14:45 pkt

Islamabad (Dunya News) – The founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi asked the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) to set their calls in the case of 190 million pounds sterling for an early audience.

The petitions were deposited by lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry on behalf of the former couple in power, urging the court to plan the calls as soon as possible.

The plea said that there was no progress in the case at the last hearing, and as the petitioner is a former Prime Minister, his detention is politically motivated.

He added that the conviction had been announced on January 17, but no hearing has since been held. This delay argued the petition, presents a risk of injustice and strengthens the case for an urgent hearing.

“The delay can undermine justice. A timely hearing guarantees equity, and justice must not only be done, but must also be considered as made,” said the petition, adding that rapid procedures are necessary to comply with the rule of law.

