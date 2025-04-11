Which could then happen in Trump's global tariff battle





Washington (AP) in the aftermath of this week's price stroke, President Donald Trump decides exactly what he wants out of business with up to 75 nations in the coming weeks.

Trump also finds the next steps with China. He increased his prices on Chinese products to 145% after China has placed 84% reprisal taxes on imports from the United States, while his 90-day break on other prices caused the stock market rally on Wednesday, countries are still faced with a tax on imports of 10% instead of higher rates announced on April 2.

There will be a transitional cost and transitional problems, Trump said at the office of the cabinet on Thursday. But in the end, it's going to be a nice thing.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council of the White House, told Fox News Fox and Friends on Thursday that the administration already had offers on the table of more than 15 countries.

Hassett said the next step will be to determine exactly what Trump wants to get out of the negotiations.

We have a meeting today with all the main directors where the president were going to present a list of what we think that his priorities could look like, said Hassett. And I'm sure he's going, you know, have his own ideas where to move things.

Here is an overview of the location of Trumps' pricing force test:

Financial markets can tame Trump

With $ 28.9 billions of public debts, the US government can still be liable to investors who lend it money. Trump could be willing to run political rivals, the judges he does not like and a multitude of political standards, but the bond market has shown that he can temper his plans.

On Wednesday, the interest rate on a 10 -year -old American cash flow increased and approached 4.5%. This meant that the US government had trouble finding possible buyers for its debt, because market players wondered if Trumps' prices had caused a bit of foreign buyers on the United States government. Higher interest rates for the government could trigger even higher mortgage rates and car loans for consumers, among other problems.

Trump said on Wednesday that investors were getting Yippy, but after his price break, he described the bond market as well as beautiful.

The price drama is far from finished

The S&P 500 stock market index jumped by 9.5% after the break was announced. But reality brought back Thursday and the S&P 500 dropped by almost 3.5% while interest rates on 10 -year -old American cash tickets increased. Of course, Trump was no longer going to put a 20% tariff on European Union goods, a rate of 24% on Japan or 25% on South Korea. But these nations still have taxes taxed at 10% high, prevails over the new reference basis at the start of commercial discussions. And the prices clashed against China, locating the two biggest economies in the worlds of a trade war.

In addition, the trade war has developed with China and 25% of prices always apply to imported cars, steel and aluminum. Imports from Canada and Mexico, the two largest American trade partners, still face prices up to 25%. And Trump still plans prices on pharmaceutical drugs, wood, copper and computer flea.

Although we appreciate the break, the reciprocal price of 10% represents always more than double the price on imports of leather shoes from country like Vietnam and Cambodia, said Tom Florheim, CEO of the Weyco group, a shoe company. Even at this level, this means a significant increase in costs that will have an impact on consumers.

Since prices are taxes paid by importers, costs are generally transmitted to consumers and businesses in the highest price form. The Laboratory of the Budget of the University of Yale said Thursday that even with the break, prevailing on the current tariff regime would reduce an average cleaning income of a household of $ 4,364.

What Trump really wants, really

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that all trade agreements would be tailor -made agreements, rather than a global pact between a group of countries. Trump has presented a series of grievances and targets concerning prices, but the Canadian and European counterparts said that the real requests of administration officials have been vague so far.

Trump said he wanted to eliminate the 1.2-dollars' trade deficit, which means that it only wants the United States to import more goods than it exports to other nations. He also hopes that income from prices compensate for his income tax drops. The president also said that he wanted the prices to bring factory jobs and increase workers' wages.

Aids said Trump wishes other nations to eliminate regulations and other policies, such as value -added taxes, that it judges an obstacle to American goods, a request that would require other countries to modify their laws. Commerce secretary Howard Lungick said the goal was to bring other nations to respect Trump.

Its objectives do not necessarily comply with what other nations want.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, posted on X according to which she constantly pleaded for a zero-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States.

Lori Wallach, director of the Rethink Trade Program of the American Economic Liberties project, said Trump needed to be more publicly on what he wants discussions and outside jobs.

In the absence of transparency on what is required, we could find ourselves with the worst of all the results of a lot of particular bad interests, all the economic damage caused by pricing uncertainty and without commercial rebalancing, in American manufacturing capacity or in job jobs, she said.

A trade war with China could cause mutual pain

The Trump administration considers China to violate the basic commercial standards of how it subsidizes its manufacturers, draws intellectual property from its global competitors, abolishes the wages of its workers and manipulates its currency.

The White House said that the 125% tariffs that Trump announced on Wednesday against China was in fact 145%, once its fentanyl prices at 20% previous were included.

Data from the census office shows a 295 billion dollar trade deficit in the United States last year with China. Because American consumers and companies are such a important client of Chinese manufacturers, Bessent said that this gives the United States an advantage in terms of inflicting pain in the nations economy through prices. Of course, China has also spent several years preparing a trade war.

Trump at his meeting of the cabinet expressed his hope that he could get an agreement with China, although he had not offered details on what he was looking for.

Well, see what's going on with China, Trump said. I would love to be able to work an agreement.

Wendong Zhang, economist at Cornell University, said the Chinese economy could suffer a more serious blow from its gross domestic product than the United States, but that it is likely to stick to its weapons due to internal public support and the ability to increase consumption at the national level on goods that might no longer go to the United States

Meanwhile, Trump will have to deal with voters who could be frustrated by the higher price of electronics and other products resulting from commercial wars.

Many products that the United States imports are mainly from China: smartphones (73%), laptops (78%), video game consoles (87%), toys (77%), as well as antibiotics for American cattle production, Zhang said in an email. The resources of other countries will take time and lead to much higher costs.

