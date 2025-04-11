Pan comments in PSI on Megawati-Prabowo Reunion





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The meeting between President Prabowo SUBIANTO and the president of PDI -P Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI took place on Monday evening April 7, 2025 at the Megawati residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta. In the atmosphere of Eid, the two spoke in private without the presence of President Joko Widodo.

The spokesman for the Indonesian struggle (PDIP) party, Gunur Romli, said that the meeting between Megawati and Prabowo with the format of a four-point meeting. “Ms. Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI and President PRABOWO who held four eyes for about 1.5 hours,” Gunur Romli said in a written statement in Tempo on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Guntur also revealed that this meeting was actually planned for a long time by the two national personalities. But it can only be carried out because of everyone's dense activity.

“Even if President Prabowo's visit to Ms. Megawati's residence was sudden, but between Ms. Megawati and President Prabowo had actually planned a meeting for a long time,” he said.

According to him, one of the moments of discussion on the meeting plan took place when the president of the Indonesian MPR as well as the secretary general of the Gérindra party, Ahmad Muzani, visited the residence of Megawati on December 25, 2024. At that time, Megawati even had time to leave the rupture oil for Prabowo by Muzani.

The meeting of the two figures suddenly received comments from a certain number of parties, including the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Party of Indonesian Solidarity (PSI). PAN: The PDIP signal supports the government Pan Eddy Soeparno vice-president considered that the meeting between Megawati and Prabowo could be a sign that PDIP provided government support to be led by Prabowo. However, he predicts that the PDIP position is likely to be similar to the Nasdem party – supporting the government from the outside without filling seats in the office.

Eddy also added that Pan was in the same position at the start of the second period of the administration of President Joko Widodo. “The form of support was also carried out by Pan before, when he supports Mr. Jokowi and at the end of the first period and the start of his second period,” said Eddy. PSI: very positive for the nation The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) considers that the meeting between President Prabowo Suubianto and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, was a very positive step in an effort to overcome various national problems.

“Very positive. The meeting of national personalities is always good and useful. We need conviviality and cohesion to overcome national problems,” said Vice-President of the PSI PSI, Andy Budiman, in his statement to Jakarta on Wednesday.

Andy also suggested that it would be a good thing if Megawati was also willing to establish a meeting with the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. “If the meeting with Pak Sby and Mr. Jokowi happened, it would certainly make the atmosphere better and conducive. The community needs an example of the leaders of the nation,” said Andy. Gerindra: good for friendship The member of the Indonesian Parliament of the Gartera faction, Ahmad Dhani, assessed that the meeting between President Prabowo and the General President of the Indonesian Democratic Party Megawati as an effort to establish an relationship between national leaders should be appreciated.

“Yes, it is good for friendship, if there is no friendship, it is not good. Especially now that PDIP is not an opposition, but supports the government of Prabowo Sui -SUBIANTO,” said Ahmad Dhani after Halalbihal in the state of Grahadi in Surabaya on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

According to him, Reunion had not only a symbolic value in the political context, but also reflects long proximity and communication between the two figures. “They have been friends for a long time, not friends yesterday afternoon. The meeting of yesterday was surely very significant as a meeting of two old friends,” he said.

Dani Aswara And Between Contribute to the drafting of this article.

