Varanasi Gangrape: PM Narendra Modi has been informed, orders the strictest actions against the culprits





Varanasi Gangrape: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a detailed report on the recent incident gangraph in Varanasi on Friday after his landing in the city and ordered that the strictest possible measures be taken against the culprits in the case.

The Prime Minister received the briefing of the police commissioner, the division commissioner and the district magistrate of Varanasi while he landed there to inaugurate a multitude of road projects and address a public rally.

Narendra Modi also ordered the authorities to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The recent incident of Gangrape Varanasi was a shock for the nation when the police found a 19 -year -old woman in an unconscious state.

Varanasi Gangrape: What said PM Modi? Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the Prime Minister was informed by the police commissioner, the division commissioner and the district magistrate on the recent incident criminal rape in the city, a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government read, according to the Hindustan Times.

He asked them to take the most strict possible measures against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future, the press release added.

Varanasi Incident gangrape The police arrested at least nine accused in the Varanasi gangrape incident, which are all in judicial custody at present in accordance with the instructions of the district and sessions court.

According to police, the girl was attracted and taken and raped for several days. The victim allegedly alleged that 23 people had raped her over a period of 7 days, who were all accused in the case.

Police also said that nine people had been arrested in the case and that the rest of the accused would soon be arrested. The case was recorded in the relevant sections at the Lalpur Pandypur police station in Varanasi.

According to the victim's father, the 19 -year -old woman left on March 29 to visit his friend, shortly after, the incident took place.

She left the house on March 29 and visited Ghat with her friend and spent a day there. She came into contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days have passed. We were all worried, we tried to find ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on April 3. It was found on April 4 by the police. She was in poor condition. After treatment, when she became normal, she told the whole incident, he was cited by Years.

Meanwhile, research is still underway for the other accused in the case, police said.

The victim's father also alleged that his daughter was intoxicated several times by several people who had raped her.

The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt. My daughter studied trade in her inter and planned to continue sports. She is 19 years old. I do not know or recognize any accused. Yogi Adityanath is known to manage such cases with tact. I urge him to do us justice. I do not require that the accused is hanged, but the punishment should be so serious that people reflect twice before violating anyone, Ani also quoted it.

