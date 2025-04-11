Change rules in the middle of the road





In the name of the judgment of “the exchange of horses”, the federal cabinet decided to modify the Constitution so that the provincial assemblies hold elections in the Senate by hands instead of a secret ballot. Since the government does not have the desired parliamentary majority to modify the Constitution, it would request the cooperation of other parties. And this cooperation would be easily to come because they also fear horse trade at the cost of their designated candidates. Imran Khan and Sirajul Haq may have a thousand grievances against Nawaz Sharif, but on the need to slow down the elections in the Senate, they occupy absolutely identical positions. Not that the horse trade for the elections in the Senate is something new – it was the persistent scourge of the Fata and the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – but the current leadership considers it as a dark challenge on their grip on their parties. Currently, article 226 dictates that all the elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Ministers in chief, will be by secret ballot. These two exceptions were introduced by the 18th amendment, which in turn changed what was introduced by the 3rd amendment, 1985. According to Imran Khan, someone offered him 150 million rupees for the Senate ticket. Others also had to feel the same heat. The question is why the number of members of the upper room is so expensive, which is essentially ceremonial and apologies for federalism. Is it then the case that what matters is not the legislative weight of the elected member within the Chamber, but its senatorial label which sells hot on the silver mine market. But even more important, why should party leaders be so upset by the possibility that their appointed candidates are upgraded by carpet carpets and seek to further strengthen their grip. Yeah, horse trade is a curse, but braking it is worse. It would be much better imitated by the Australian formula for the election in the Senate. Senators of each province should be elected on the basis of the proportional popular vote that each party obtained in the province in the last general elections. This would avoid the need for a survey, to ensure the representation of political parties according to their electoral force in the province and avoid trampling on the sacred nature of the ballot. As part of this system, there can be no horse trade or any other form of professional fault because the matrix is ​​sunk by the result of the last general elections. In addition, it can be too late to modify the rules of the game at the eleventh hour when the elections have already been announced and the electoral process is underway. Another in haste constitutional amendment, no matter how much it can be, would lack credibility.

