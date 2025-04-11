



Solo, kompas.com – 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) underlined that his diploma was the production of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and said that he would take legal measures linked to the accusations of false diplomas that continued to circulate. This statement was delivered by Jokowi to Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Friday (4/4/2025). “Yes, it is considered to be studied more deeply by lawyers because it was transmitted by the rector of the UGM and was submitted the last by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry which is clear,” said Jokowi. Read also: Brigadier Ade Kurniawan was dismissed after the 2 -month -old baby persecuted to death He added that the question of the false accusations of diploma continued to develop despite the victory of the trial at the District Court of Jakarta Central. “Yes, we want to show that we are really studying at the faculty of forestry,” he said. Jokowi said his diploma was issued by Gadjah Mada University. According to Jokowi, it was transmitted by the Chancellor and Dean openly. “Really, the diploma was issued by Gadjah Mada University and was given not only once by the Chancellor, by the dean who was delivered, he was opened like that,” he explained. He also underlined the comments of elements which doubted proof of obtaining the diploma issued by UGM. “But if it's still a question of letter, it will affect the number of numbers, Wow, then,” he said. Jokowi stressed that the accused party should be able to prove their complaint. “And the most important thing is to know who argued that it was he who proved it. Who accused the one who also had to prove,” he said.

