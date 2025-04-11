What said PM Modi about 12/26 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana in 2011?





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had published a position on the X social media platform concerning the 26/11 Tahawwur Rana attack brain ten years ago, now the post became viral after the accused was extradited from the United States. In 2011, Prime Minister Moda criticized the government's foreign policy led by the Congress after the United States “disgrace the sovereignty of India” by declaring Rana “innocent”. Read also: Critical step of Tahawwur Ranas Extradition to the search for justice for victims of Mumbai's terrorist attack: United States At that time, an American courtyard said Rana was directly involved in helping the attacks that killed 166 people. But that condemned him for supporting a terrorist group blamed for attacks. “The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in the attack on Mumbai have dishonored the sovereignty of India and it is a” reversal of major foreign policy “, wrote Prime Minister Modi in his 2011 article. The United States declaring Tahawwur Rana Innocent in Mumbai's attack have dishonored the sovereignty of India and it is a major foreign policy setback Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2011 Read also: Tahawwur Hussain Rana is back but what exactly is his role in Mumbai's terrorist attack. Here is everything you need to know 'Another promise was held' While the position resurfaces, Internet users congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his “promise”. Read also: First photo of Tahawwur Hussain Rana Out; Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind in Nia Custod in Delhi “Another promise has been held today,” wrote an X user. “Modi was worried about India and his interests with passion in 2011,” wrote another. Today, the government of India, under the direction of Narendra Modi, extradited Tahawwur Rana from the United States to Indian ground, wrote. Today, the government of India, under the direction of Narendra Modi, extradited Tahawwur Rana from the United States on Indian ground.@Narendramodi pic.twitter.com/eb4hof4boe Biju VB (@biju_vaisyathil) April 10, 2025 Also read: “Tahawwur Rana should be hanged,” explains the brother of 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble (With agency entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/what-pm-modi-had-said-about-2611-mastermind-tahawwur-rana-in-2011-8949537

