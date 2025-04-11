



In recent times, the Pakistani authorities have been on a wave of engagement with the Pakistani diaspora abroad which attracted a lot of attention, an appreciation and a good part of controversy.

What is at the heart of this initiative is a radical attempt to overcome the gap between Pakistan and people who have contributed financially and intellectually to the development of countries for a long time in its dynamic diaspora community. Anyway, there are some so-called commentators and influencers of the West who have chosen to spoil this story; Distorting it, spreading a disinformation and making money in the process.

It is commendable that the diaspora has taken on a meaning of responsibilities and patriotism to undertake this initiative to visit Pakistan and meet national institutions. The fact that this commitment has occurred with meetings to senior government officials and security is proof of a desire to contribute positively to the future of the country. It is also an evolutionary change: from rhetoric to conduct and cooperation.

The notable figures that support this initiative are the former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The weight and credibility of his approval to the dialogue that the CEO ISI had initiated lends himself to his support. “I also want to assert that Khan's support for this idea talks about a faithful and avant-garde approach, which illustrates that the commitment of the diaspora can play an important role in national development, cohesion and healing, in particular at these difficult and complex moments for Pakistan.”

However, this constructive progress has not been so celebrated everywhere. A group of Pakistani youtubers and influencers of social media based in the west who are attacked for this initiative, namely Mehlaka Samdani, Haider Mehdi, Adil Raja and Enkidu Reborn have become vocals against this initiative. However, their opposition is much more a question of charity than in principle. In other words, these individuals are fans of political drama, controversy and sensationalism. Recognizing positive developments in Pakistan would be to undermine their main income model, which consists in portraying Pakistan as a country that always shortens on the verge of collapse.

A particularly malicious affirmation filed by a youtuber Wajahat Saeed Khan is that the meeting of the CEO is with the diaspora violates the law on the registration of foreign agents of the United States (FARA). This complaint lacks a legal basis. Fara regulations are very strict when dealing with a financial transaction or lobbying effort given by a foreign government. As long as there is no financial compensation or lobbying activity, meetings like this are not Fara violations. This is something that legal experts have explained on the existence several times, but for a harmful desire, we continue to compose these false stories for click bait.

This negativity cannot be considered motivated only by financial means. Disinformation and politically responsible for many of these influencers are used to keep them very committed to platforms like YouTube and X (the old Twitter). In Pakistan, many of their content show a dark and unstable Pakistan that generates more views, comments and, ultimately, more income. Here, national stability, constructive commitment and positive developments are bad for business.

But that strangely leaves a question: should the Pakistans' political strategy and the diaspora relations be based on some personalities in social media? Should his leadership be elected, institutional or political frameworks? The answer must be clear. A management of the nations must be dictated by the deliberation of its legitimate representatives, its committed citizens, not by the internet without concerns of distant and self -influencers.

To officially connect the Pakistani state to its foreign citizens, a Pakistani convention abroad was planned earlier, in April 2025. On the contrary, this agreement represents an opportunity to solve problems which concern diaspora communities, collaborate significantly and carry out joint growth opportunities in these areas. But even this positive step is affected by cynical disinformation of the same group of detractors. This is their story that they provide participants with luxurious boarding and accommodation facilities to make an elitist affair look like an illegitimate initiative, as they like to represent.

The facts, however, present a very different story, in reality. Those who participate in this initiative are many members of the diaspora, who are already in Pakistan to celebrate the Eid holidays. They have not received any special hospitality, except that a reasonable quantity of logistical support is provided to people traveling from cities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Standard practice for these official events without favoritism is only pure facilitation of logistics.

One of the important aspects to be noted and appreciated in this commitment is broader implications. The Pakistani diaspora is an invaluable asset of the nation. Funds support the economy, their expertise adds to innovation, and they are now a global presence, adding to the soft power pakistans. The Pakistani authorities make a daring and inclusive move to a more connected and more dynamic future by opening the communication channel and assisting them at the table.

In any democratic society, constructive criticisms are welcome, but deliberate disinformation, especially when deliberately induced by personal financial incentives is something that should be identified and rejected. In the current phase, Pakistan goes to, in all respects, unity, truth and collective action must replace the close interests of some digital provocateurs.

Overall, it is a positive way of engaging with the Pakistani diaspora and national leadership. It represents hope, partnership, as well as shared responsibility. Critics from abroad will continue to spread chaos, but real progress is made by an increasing number of Pakistani, home and abroad, who choose to build, not to break.

