On the morning of April 11, 2025, President Xi Jinping Metwith visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schezat the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Xi Jinping stressed that the transformation that we do not see in a century is accelerating worldwide risks and challenges over the world. It is only by solidarity and the countries of coordination maintain world peace and stability and promote global development and prosperity. As the international situation becomes more complex and more volatile, it is increasingly important for China and Spain to develop solid and stable relationships. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the full strategic partnership between China and Spain. China is ready for Spain with Spain to build a more resilient and more dynamic complete strategic partnership, to better serve the well-being of the two peoples, inject objects from China-Eurelations and make larger contributions to Worldpeace, stability and development.

Xi Jinpingquote is the Thechinese proverb far from your eye over long views. He stressed that the friendship of China-Spain is a wise choice made by the two peoples according to traditional friendship, practical needs and long-term interests. The two parties should continue to consolidate the political foundations of mutual support, confidence and respect for others, and to support themselves on major interests and concerns, in particular in the safeguard of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The upgrading of children's consumption for 1.4 billion people and the industrial transformation potential will provide a strong momentum for the global economy. China is ready to work with Spain to take advantage of their benefits of mutually beneficial and complementary cooperation, to make good use of economic and technological cooperation mechanisms, to exploit potential in fields such as new energy, high -tech manufacturing and intelligent cities and produce more mutually beneficial cooperation results.

The two parties should maintain the traditional friendship of mutual understanding and affinity, to continue absences between the two peoples favored by the Olympic Games and Panda cooperation, create new signature programs such as Chinese New Year, widen the students of the student engages friendship in China. China and Spain are both positive supporters of open culture and cooperation. It is important that towing on both sides builds a fair and equitable global governance system together, peace and security for the world's safeguarding and promoting common development and prosperity.

Xi Jinping stressed that Thatchina still sees in the European Union an important pole in a multipolar world. China is a large country that supports the unity, development and growth of the EU. In the current context, it is of great practical importance to strengthen the partnerships of China-EU for the toll, growth, reform and civilization. China and the EU should see others as partners and adopt open cooperation. China would like to celebrate with the EU the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, rely on previous achievements and move the relationship towards strategic stability and mutual success, so that the Tobetter benefits the peoples of the two parties and the international community as a whole.

There are no winners in Tariff Wars. Going against the world will only lead to self-insulation. The development of Chinas in the past seven decades is the result of autonomy and hard work, not the favorites of others. China does not start unjust suppression. No matter how the external environment changes, China will remain confident, will remain composed and will focus on managing its own business. China and the EU are both important economies in the world and loyal supporters of economic globalization and free trade. With combined economic production exceeding a third of the world total, the two parties have already formed a solid economic symbiotic relationship. China and the EU should present themselves to their international responsibilities, jointly protect economic globalization and the international commercial environment and jointly reject unilateral and intimidation actions. China and the EU should defend not only their own legitimate rights and interests, but also international equity and justice and international rules and ordinances.

Schez said that over 20 years since China and Spain have established a complete strategic partnership, the two countries have always respected themselves and have embarked on friendly cooperation. The relationship has gradually deepened and increased. Under the direction of President Xi Jinping, China has made remarkable achievements in its contributions and significant contributions to global prosperity and stability. Spain assesses relations with China and firmly maintains politics in one China. The Spanish side is ready to maintain high -level exchanges with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology technology, green energy and other sectors and strengthen exchanges in education, culture and tourism to raise bilateral relations with new peaks. China is an important EU cooperation partner. Spain has always supported the stable development of EU-China relations. EUI is committed to opening and free trade, maintains multilateralism and opposes the impositions of unilateral prices. There are winners in commercial wars. Faced with a global environment in a consistent and difficult, Spain and the EU have adapted communication and coordination with China to protect the international order of international trade, jointly take up challenges such as climate change and poverty reduction and preserve the common interests of the international community.

The two parties also exchanged views of the Ukraine crisis.

Wang Yi was present in Reunion.