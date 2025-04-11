



Michael Gove received a pairie from Rishi Sunak in a list of honors of resignation described by the opposition parties as an identity parade of the political strip. The conservative political veteran and editor-in-chief of the spectator, who retired as a deputy in the last elections, was one of the seven allies of Sunak to receive peers on Friday afternoon. Its encroachment opens the door to a potential return to conservative policy in the future. Among the other seats in the Lord Chamber, let us quote Mark Harper, the former transport secretary, and Simon Hart, the former Whip in chief. Hart sent shock waves via Westminster earlier this year with the publication of his memories, who raised the lid on the sexual mishaps of conservative deputies and intestine struggles during the Johnson and Sunak governments. The list includes Alister Jack, the former Scotland secretary who admitted to having placed three bets on the date of the 2024 general elections, and Eleanor Shawcross, who was at the head of political unit n ° 10 SUNAK. Shawcross is the daughter of Sir William Shawcross, the public appointment commissioner, and is married to Simon Wolfson, the general manager of Next, who is also a conservative peer. Former Attorney General Victoria Presentis and former director general of the Conservative Party Stephen Massey will also receive peers. Daisy Cooper, the deputy chief of the Liberal Democrats, rejected the appointments of Sunaks as an identity parade of political tracies whose digital imprint is still felt on family finances. These are awards for the failure of a terrible conservative government which was rightly expelled from the office, she said. The fact that Rishi Sunak expressed the honors to his comrades after all the damage they have caused is even more proof of how the conservatives are always out of contact. Jeremy Hunt, who was Chancellor in the Cabinet of Sunaks, and James intelligently, who was secretary to foreign affairs and interior secretary and ran for conservative leaders last year, both received choros. Former English cricket player Jimmy Anderson, who retired in July after taking more counters than any quick launcher in the history of the test, also received a chivalry. A handful of political allies from Sunaks, including his former chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith and the former Vice-Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, received honors when parliament was dissolved for the general elections last summer. Gove, who presented himself for conservative leaders in 2016, was secretary of education, environmental secretary and housing secretary, but has never occupied a large state office. He was a central character of the conservative drama that consumed the last days of the government of Boris Johnsons. In one of his last acts as Prime Minister in July 2022, Johnson dismissed Gove in what was considered an act of revenge for derailing his 2016 leadership campaign.

