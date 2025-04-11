Whatever Donald Trump then does, this chaos will soon shape ordinary lives for the worst | Hinsliff Gaby





If it's brown, lie down. If it's black, retaliate. If it's white, say good night.

The rhyme that we learned of family hiking in Yellowstone National Park last summer is supposed to be a joyful reminder on how not to be eaten, if you meet a bear. Brown bears are better soothed by playing to death; Black bears need to know that it will hurt them more than that. And fortunately, there are polar bears in Yellowstone, because nothing dissuades them.

Until this week, the world would not be sure of the type of Donald Trump bear. Keir Starmer treated him like a brown bear, falling on the ground when threatened with prices and offering a trade agreement. China has seen a black bear, to meet maximum assault. Although one day, we may have to contemplate the perspective of a president of the polar bear which really means what he said about invading him from his neighbors for the moment what we really seem confronted is a crazy bear. There is no perceptible strategy or model here: just the Ego without hindrance, causing the global financial system to the edge of the collapse and spray its own retirement savings for supporters without obvious reason beyond the pleasure of seeing depleted allies desperately embrace my ass. And although this bear is back in the woods for the moment, apparently frightened by a concerted revolt on the bond markets, the damage is caused.

Which is still for newspapers happily, just a slightly incomprehensible story about the rise and the fall in stock markets, in the coming weeks will begin to shape daily life for the worst. British companies that have barely been able to train if they come or have been in recent weeks suspended from major decisions when they have been trying to calculate their losses. Our automotive and steel industries are still faced with higher prices, while Trump has disturbed new prices on upcoming pharmaceuticals (British pharmaceutical companies rely strongly on the American export markets). With all the countries that have not retaliated against Trump, we are struggling with a random rate of 10% on all exports, which could probably change a whim. And if the United States maintains its self-control price on China now, 145%, according to the White House, which adds Wednesdays 125% to the 20% pre-existing, then shortly, it will not simply be a case of price increases for American buyers but trade between them completely broken down, leaving the American shelves. All this makes nervous consumers in the world less inclined to spend and employers less likely to hire or invest, increasing the risk of recessions a reason why the markets have dropped again. There is no security for workers in all of this, and disappearing little growth prospect. For a Labor government has chosen to deliver both, it is an existential challenge.

You can be the disruptor, the disturbed starmer, Starmer warned his cabinet in February, rather surprisingly for someone whose watchword was prudent. His chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, however concluded that the new political fracture is not left V on the right, but breaking the V system resemble the system and being broken. The obvious disturbing influence was then Nigel Farages Resurge Reform Uk Party, not a trade war, but one can now feed the other.

Farage has become very silent lately on his now toxic friendship with Trump, but his local electoral message in post-industrial England is a Trumpian obviously on the glory days of manufacturing. This week, he went to advertisement with workers from British Steels endangered the Scunthorpe factory, although it was the ministers of labor who put the unknown hours on an agreement to save jobs there before visiting a mine of mine closed for a long time to explain that he was still thinking that the miners had been betrayed. (Let's just say that it had to be an unusual vision in the city, where at the time of the miners' strike, Farage worked as a raw materials trader.) Her absurd reforms mixing tax reductions for rich and impassive nostalgia for everyone would do nothing to revise the old communities of coal and steel, but trump posing Precision once, too. Farage knows where the Sweet Step Electoral is located, in the seats where the reform bites on the heels of work: to underline questions such as immigration but on the left on the economy. And while the Starmers government is quick to compete with the reform of the first, it is more wary of the second, even if the voters of the aging wall of the wall are now complaining in market discussion groups in a way that strangely echoes young disenchanted southern disenchanted.

But if Trump really kills growth, which means that there will be no generous increasing tide to raise public services and the standard of living, the only remaining options are either redistribution, or accept an inexorable decline. Time, in short, to choose enemies; To disturb something before being disturbed.

What markets are really stacked against consumers? Who makes profits that cannot be justified? If Trump really broke the old model, could it be better taken up? This cannot mean populism on the left utopian non -billed but serious and rigorous reforms that obviously put money back in ordinary pockets.

What the voters seem to want, the American scientist David Shor and the writer Ezra Klein recently supported in a podcast on the confused desires which underlie American politics, is an angry moderate: someone who seems as furious as on the state of things without seeming too radical. There is a lot of moderate British angry could attack: from the current water debacle to the Thames to the bid -on -the -side Opante prices now operated by all, sellers of concert tickets to pubs and hotels; Inequalities in the tax system, or the way in which the affair of gas electricity prices keeps them frustrating, to the outsourcing of social services which left investment capital companies that run children for children and nursing homes for lucrative purposes. (Not quite a foreign territory in Rachel Reeves, who said to me once the investigation into the collapse of the Carillion outsourcing society as a backancher has changed its policy, and which has long adopted the idea of ​​an activist state working to make life less precarious.) But whatever the form that it takes, offering people the relief of the storm, than businesses. Otherwise, anger against Trump could easily be angry with domestic governments unable to protect their own people from the benefits.

He will not be president forever. But the hell of disorder leaves behind, the jobs lost, the broken dreams, the districts that move away? This is the polar bear, which really eats governments. Fight or say good night.

Gaby Hinsliff is a guardian columnist

