



The Indonesian president of Beirut, Prabowo Subaianto, said that his nation was interested in joining Kaan, the 5th generation combat aircraft of Turkey, after meeting his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday. “Indonesia wants to participate in the development of the development of hunting and submarines of” KAAN “with Turkish industry,” said the Indonesian president in a press conferenceAccording to Indonesia Anatara Press agency. The high-level Kaan program is under development by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and is considered to be Turkey's response to be ousted by the US program F-35 after the purchase by Ankara of the Russian Air Defense System of the S-400. (Tai refused to comment on the breach of the defense on the SUBIANTO remarks on the Kaan.) SUBIANTO made these remarks at a joint press conference with Erdogan, in a context of deepening relations between Ankara and Jakarta. Also the two nations on Thursday sign Three pacts on “culture, disaster management [and] media ”, which followed 13 agreements sign In February, according to the Turkish media. “We want an even stronger partnership,” said the Turkish media exit quoted suffered during the press conference. According to Tai, Kaan successfully finished his inaugural flight in February 2024, where he reached 8,000 altitude feet and 230 knots. The second and third prototypes should fly by the end of the year and early next year, and strongly test these prototypes, said TAI Director Mehmet Demiroglu in Breaking Defense during an interview in February. He then said that the company planned to shorten the test period, because we must do a lot of tests and be able to deliver our first production to [the] Turkish Air Force in 2028-2029 Calendar. At the time, Demiroglu told Breaking Defense in the interview that many countries are interested in joining the Kaan program, but he did not specify them and said: “These things take a lot of time and high -level decisions. However, he was convinced that Kaan “will be a joint program. The ability to produce an indigenous and advanced fighter was a great push by Turkish President Recep Erdoan, who has made the nationalization of the turkey defense industry a key element of his leadership. Kaan, who is described as a 5th generation fighter will have 6th generation features, said Demiroglu, adding that the firm is working on the unjustified team concept between Kaan and the Turkish UAV manufacturer Baykar. Recommended

