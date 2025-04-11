Politics
Pasté for the Esemka car, it's Jokowi's answer
Harianjogja.com, soloThe 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi responded to the default trial linked to the production of Esemka cars published by Jebres residents, solo, against him at Solo State Advanced (PN).
Jokowi said business in the automotive field, in particular production of cars, are not easy. “We encourage investors who want to invest in it. But investing in the automotive sector is not easy with long directors,” he said when he was interviewed by journalists at his home on Friday (4/4/2025).
In addition, following Jokowi, the price of cars is very competitive. Including the need to provide after-sales services that must exist in each workshop. “It is therefore very complex,” he continued.
Jokowi said that in terms of automotive activity, the marketing aspect must be prepared. “Not only do it but also marketing. It is a private matter. The government encourages products produced by people who must be encouraged to have investors,” he said.
Still in the development of the Esemka car factory, according to Jokowi, it was a private matter. “It's already in the private sector, our time [pemerintah] According to everyone, what we have opened as president, but the problem of production, marketing, sales and not sales is the business of the company, “he said.
About the hope of the Esemka car factory, Jokowi said production would be better. “Absorbing the workforce, offering job opportunities, which is spare parts, and others, concerning local products, right. But once again, competition in the business world is not easy, competition in the automotive world is not easier. Many have experienced European brands here alone are closed. In addition, other countries that I cannot mention,” he said.
Payed previously, Jokowi and the former vice-president Maruf Amin were prosecuted by default linked to the stagnation of the production of Esemka cars. The trial was filed by AUFAA LUQMANA, 19, resident of Jebres at the solo district court (PN).
Registration of the trial
The trial is recorded online Tuesday (4/4/2025) with the case number of PN SKT-08042025051. In addition to Jokowi and Maruf Amin, PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi as an Esemka car manufacturer has also become the defendant.
PN Solo has planned the inaugural trial of the trial to be held in two weeks, precisely Thursday (04/24/2025). The lawyer's lawyer, Arif Sahudi, said that this case had left the great expectations of the community towards Esemka cars.
The car was to become a national car when Jokowi has always been mayor of Solo to the president of Indonesia. Since the start, our customers were interested in buying an ESEMKA BIMA of collection, which was to be used to start a transport service company in the city of Solo, said Arif when it was contacted by ESPOS, Thursday 10/4/2025).
According to him, his client’s intention was increasingly stable after Jokowi openly declared his commitment to support Esemka as a national car. The car is also considered to have a more affordable price than the other brands, which varies from 150 million PR to 170 million rupees.
When asked if the customer had made the ESEMKA car a prescription and to what extent did the incident continue Jokowi to the solo district court, ARIF explained that his client had had time to make a prescription. But when visiting the factory and contact contact, the customer did not get an answer.
The incident in detail the time can be requested directly from the person concerned. But as a legal advisor, we see this ESEMKA car is wide not only when Jokowi was mayor of Solo, even when he became president of Indonesia, the problem was wide, he added.
ARIF added that President Jokowi had inaugurated the Esemka assembly factory in Boyolali on September 6, 2019 and stressed the importance of supporting local products. However, the achievement of the mass production of the car was considered a failure and did not correspond to the promise.
Source: Espos.id
|
