XI says that China is not afraid because Beijing increases prices on American products at 125% in the last escalation of the trade war

Chinese chief Xi Jinping said that his nation was not afraid, in his first public comments on the climbing of the trade war with the United States, while Beijing raised prices on American products at 125%.

Tariff hike is the last of a tat-tat battle between the two largest economies in the world, after Trump increased the tariffs on China to 145%. However, China said that it did not intend to exceed 125%, saying that it would be devoid of entering into an additional escalation.

The successive imposition of excessively high prices on China by the United States has become nothing more than a game of figures, without real economic significance, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in Chinas statement Friday.

He simply exposes the American practice of the weapons of prices as an intimidation and coercion tool, turning into a joke, added the spokesperson.

The trade war between the worlds, two economic superpowers, landed international markets and fueled the fears of a global recession. While other countries have rushed to negotiate with Trump, China firmly supported what it calls unilateral intimidation by the United States.

Addressing the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Friday before the announcement of new samples, XI said: there are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-insulation.

For over 70 years, Chinas' development has relying self -sufficiency and hard work ever on the documents of others, and he is not afraid of an unfair removal, XI was Cited as saying by the CCTV state diffuser.

The Chinese chief had remained silent publicly on the pricing war so far, but struck a provocative note during his first remarks doubling the messages of force and resilience already disseminated by Chinese officials and the state media.

Whatever the way the external environment changes, China will remain confident, will remain concentrated and will focus on managing its own business, Xi said CCTV.

Trump moved on Wednesday to give the rest of the world, with the exception of China, a 90 -day break on its prices. Beijing seemed to be credit for this decision on Friday.

We have noticed that, under pressure from China and other parties, the United States has temporarily postponed the taxation of reciprocal rates high on certain business partners. This is simply a symbolic and minor stage, but it does not change the fundamental nature of the use of USS commercial coercion to continue its own interests, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

Although China states that it will not commit other price hikes, it has many other options in its toolbox.

Influential Chinese commentators with links to Beijing have launched a series of possible countermeasures that China could take, in particular the suspension of fentanyl cooperation, prohibiting the importation of American poultry, limiting market access for services such as legal consultants and investigating the quantity of American companies won by their intellectual property in China.

If the United States persists in substantially affecting the interests of China, China will resolutely take countermeasures and will fight until the end, added the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

Before announcing his latest tariff hike on Friday, Beijing said he would limit the importation of Hollywood films, after having traveled his own prices in the United States 84% ​​and prevented certain American companies from doing business in China or importing Chinese double-use goods.

Unprecedented prices threaten to decimate trade between the two biggest economies in worlds and harmful relationships in other areas, without obvious stab in sight.

CNN reported on Thursday that Trump is waiting for Xi to tend his hand and told his team that the United States would not take the first step; But Beijing has repeatedly refused to organize a leading level phone call.

Rather than calling Trump to negotiate prices, XI rather launched a week of diplomacy with high issues with other business partners to push the growing trade war.

His Friday meeting with Spains Sanchez was in front of a multi-nation tour next week from Southeast Asia, a region strongly targeted by the reciprocal prices prevail before they are paused. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Xi will realize Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia during its first trip abroad.

Although these high -level meetings generally take weeks, or even months to plan, the moment of the announcements only a few days after the two economic superpowers have imposed record prices on each other underline the message XIS that China does not back down.

The Chinese chief seeks to capitalize on the disorders triggered by Trump's price boost to deepen the links with the Nations of Asia to Europe, throwing China as a reliable partner and defender of world trade.

Sanchez, who is on his third visit to China in two years, is probably the first of a burst of European leaders heading towards Beijing in the middle of global economic uncertainty triggered by Trump.

During their meeting, Xi told Sanchez that the world underwent invisible accelerated changes in a century.

The more complex and volatile the international landscape, the more important it is to maintain healthy and stable relations between China and Spain, said XI, promising to work together in fields such as new cities in high -tech and smart cities.

The Chinese chief also extended a branch of olive tree to the European Union, calling it a major pole in a multipolar world and stressed that China has always clearly supported the group.

In a barely lived blow in the United States, XI also called China and the EU, which together represent more than a third of the world economy to work together to defend international rules and order.

China and the EU should fulfill their international responsibilities, jointly maintain the trend of global economic globalization and the global commercial environment, and work together to oppose unilateral intimidation, Xi said, using a sentence that Beijing often had the habit of criticizing American prices.

The strengthening of strategic links with its neighbors is at the top of the diplomatic agenda of Chinas.

Vietnam and Cambodia have been among the hardest countries affected by the trumps' reciprocal prices set at 46% and 49% respectively before the break. The two countries have increased in investment in Chinese and international companies in recent years, while they have been removing China's supply chains to take advantage of lower labor costs and cover themselves against American samples.

This week, Xi called on China to build a common future with neighboring countries, while speaking at a high -level working -level working conference on peripheral diplomacy.

An official declaration of the two -day meeting called for China to strengthen cooperation on industrial channels and the supply of neighboring Asian nations.

Chinas' relations with its neighbors were their best since modern times, while entering a critical phase in which regional dynamics and world changes become deeply interconnected, the statement said.

Beijing relations with countries in Europe and Asia have been more and more tested in recent years, western nations aligned according to the United States, as they sought to limit Chinese access to semiconductor technology, for example. The narrow relations of Beijing with Moscow have tended these links more.

But since it has been pre -election, China is looking forward to repairing the links. In recent weeks, Chinese officials have spoken to counterparts in South Korea, Japan and European countries to extend commercial cooperation and one of the United States by winning allies and American partners exasperated by the high-speed trade war.

Chinas' business partners are likely to consider the Beijing openings with skepticism.

Many of these nations are wary of being flooded with cheap Chinese products. Beijing is also well known for having exercised access to its massive market as an army to force countries, often on the political positions which have triggered the ire of Beijing.

This story has been updated with additional reports and context.