This is there! I said to myself, and with trembling fingers, I reached the refrigerated display. It was like hours that I had traveled the shelves in the large Texan supermarket, going up in the aisles as long as the Westminster Abbey.

I had patrolled the entire dairy section of large yogurt tanks and cream, homogenized, centrifuged and irradiated to the point of total macrobiotic extinction. I had inspected each offering called cheese.

Cheese! You know this American thing. This is cheese designed by Fisher Price or Kiddicraft Little Squares with emulsified blandness, clinging ugly to your hamburger like a yellow ocher. How can the poor Americans eat it? How long can they suffer? Where is the Emmenal? Where is Gruyere and Roquefort and the old trucks wrapped in Somerset Cheddar?

While the readers have gathered, I am a big fan of America. But with regard to cheese, my friends, I am a European.

So you can imagine my relief last week in the HEB supermarket when I finally saw a small corner of the screen which was given to the small, ratatized refugees and the ratatidized air of the old continent. There was a triangle of real parmesan, and there the only thing in the whole shop that seemed unambiguously to come from Great Britain a five-inch piece of Stilton!

I caught it and I took it. Think of the Odyssey endured by this part of cheese to enter this Texan boutique. British cheese faces two dollars per kilo prices, but this is only the start.

To get on the American shelves, the cheese must be proven in pasteurized milk. It must undergo microbiological tests and in accordance with difficult American packaging requirements, otherwise it will be destroyed on the border by ruthless people in the inspection of American animals and plants.

Everything is crazy: a cultural disaster for America and a chronic insult to British agriculture. The answer is obvious and it is a new era of transatlantic freedom. In the current spit of the White House between the free trade of Elon Musk and the Droff of the Petri Navarro price, it goes without saying that I am on the side of Elon a million percent.

As Elon says, there is a way to get out of current convulsions on prices, and it is to create a gigantic zero free trade between Europe and America. This country now has an incredible opportunity after Brexit to show the way. We can be faster and agilers than our EU friends. We can do without taboos faster.

We have fewer special interest groups to appease. We can finish the work we started during the first term Trump. After the painful indifference of Biden years, I know and Keir Starmer knows that in Donald Trump, we have a partner really eager to conclude an agreement that works for both parties.

Some things will require patience. Americans can be crazy in their British cheese regulation, but we then have our own anti-scientific prejudices on certain American foods. We will need a clear labeling and a will, on both sides, to compromise. But some things will be easy.

It would not really be difficult for the United States to open up to Aviation Cabotage so that BA can pilot point in point in the United States as well as the opening in other sectors of American services. As for the United Kingdom, we still have a 10% price on American cars which until April 2 was much higher than the American price on British machines.

Why are we invoicing 10%? It is an unnecessary heritage of EU membership, an obvious jet in the United Kingdom in the upcoming negotiations. The reason why you do not see a lot of Dodge Rams in the Sainsburys parking lot on Saturday is nothing to do with prices. This is because it is like trying to park an aircraft carrier and its engine is designed for a budget regime where a fuel tank costs 40 dollars.

We can help make peace in the growing trade war with China, because it is China after all the United States, or Europe, or Canada that is the real object of American anger, writes Boris Johnson

American cheese is designed by Fisher Price or Kiddicraft Tragic Little Squares with emulsified blandness, clinging to your hamburger like Yellow Oocher Goo

We don't need prices against American cars, and for the right price, we have to drop them. This is the moment when the Tanking markets and the commentators panic so that the United Kingdom seizes our advantage of Brexit, increases and directs the exit. I hope and pray to Starmer has audacity and driving to do so.

We can be the manufacturer of bridges, and at the same time, we can help make peace in the growing trade war with China, because it is China after all the United States, Europe, or Canada which is the real object of American anger. And the Americans, frankly, have one point.

Since the early 1990s, China has suddenly exploited its members of the global trade system to create colossal and unsustainable commercial surpluses with the rest of the world, especially the United States.

Beijing manipulated the Chinese currency that kept it low to raise exports, while restricting consumption at home and ensuring that its own markets remain effectively closed, in particular the exports of services in which the United Kingdom and the Excellent United States.

The Chinese continue to engage in large industrial and technological spying. They are increasingly aligned with the villains of the world, supporting the Russians against Ukraine and with certain Chinese soldiers who are even fighting for Russia.

American anxiety about China has been developing for years among businessmen and politicians. Until Trump, no one had the courage to try to do anything for the simple reason that it seems too difficult.

As everyone asks today: how can you Wallop China with 145% prices, while 85% of manufactured products on Walmart shelves come from China? What will it do for inflation? Or consumer confidence?

And what is the end game? It sometimes seems that the autarks of the White House want a return to a world of Bruce Springsteen of blue passes stained with sweat hack coal and steel forges while their wives are seated in rows by flowing jeans and t-shirts. Is it really the future of the American economy?

Will the American consumer really pay $ 10,000 for an iPhone made in the United States? No one believes it.

The best way to follow is to use this moment, and the prices, to generate a positive change: bringing the Chinese to recognize their behavior is a problem and that they have actually cheated.

In the process of composition of the trade war, we must ensure that the Chinese really open their markets in the West, especially in services. It would be right.

It would be a massive victory for the world and the United Kingdom can open the way to contribute. Of course, what is happening in the world markets at the moment is chaotic and disturbing. But it is a chaos that opens the possibility of solving long -term economic problems.

It is time to remember the origins of this success as a free trade nation, to help solve the problem of China and with a real transatlantic free trade to give Americans in the beast the possibility of eating more cheese in the United Kingdom and to acquire an dependence they will never regret.