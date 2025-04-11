Imran Khan cannot be forced to submit under the threat of a weapon, explains the party leader





Peshawar, April 11 (PTI) The former Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to organize reconciliation talks with the Pakistani government or any institution, but it cannot be forced to submit under the threat of firearm, said a senior party official.

Junaid Akbar’s remarks, the president of the Khan Tehreek-E-insaf party unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, occurred Thursday during a media interaction.

Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala Rawalpindi prison since August 2023, faced with dozens of cases launched after his government was overthrown in April 2022.

Khan clearly indicated that he was ready to speak to anyone for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, but he cannot be forced to submit under the threat of a weapon, said Akbar.

Our doors are open, but if someone thinks he can force us his will by keeping Khan Sahib and our workers in prison and holding FIR against us, they are wrong, “he said.

Akbar also stressed that institutions should operate within their legally defined limits, as well as political parties.

“We are ready to maintain the constitution and the law and are open to dialogue with anyone who is the government or institutions,” he said.

“Although we can have grievances with the chiefs of certain institutions, we always have and respect these institutions because they are for us,” he added.

Akbar said that institutions and the power government have continuously tried and have succeeded in creating circumstances where Khans' fundamental rights are refused.

He added that they only ask for what the prison manual allows. Akbar said that he had tried several times to meet Imran Khan, but they were forced to wait 3 to 4 hours and then denied a meeting.

During the demonstrations for the release of Khans, Akbar said: it is not only a problem for Khan Sahib; This is a national problem. The gap between the institutions and the public has widened considerably … We repeatedly emphasize the need for strong institutions supported by the public. Akbar warned that the most dangerous situation would be if the audience descended in the streets without leadership, then no one might have the chance to resist. Pti ayz nsa nsa

