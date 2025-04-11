US House approves the budget invoice supported by Trump





The House of Representatives of the United States has adopted a budgetary bill which includes thousands of dollars in reduction in taxes and public spending, despite the opposition of Democrats and Hard-Liners Republican.

The spending plan is a key board in the legislative program of Donald Trump and he described it as “large and beautiful bill”.

After the 216-214 vote Thursday, Trump posted on social networks: “Congratulations to the Chamber for the adoption of a bill which opens the way to one of the largest and most important signatures in the history of our country.”

However, the House bill has more in -depth spending reductions than that adopted by the Senate, and the two versions must be merged into a single bill for Trump to connect.

The merger process is called “reconciliation” – and additional legislation will be necessary to promulgate larger tax reductions that Trump has requested.

The house plan, currently a large plan with many details to be developed, would reduce taxes by around 5 billions of dollars (3.9 Billions).

During the next decade, he would also add 5.7 dollars to the American government's debt, according to Reuters. The Treasury indicates that the American debt currently amounts to approximately 36 billions of dollars.

The possibility of public ball debt has led a number of republican hard liners to initially oppose the bill and to require deeper discounts.

Earlier in the week, the president of the House Mike Johnson, a republican, had to vote on the bill for fear that he does not pass in a room which is narrowly controlled by his party.

On Thursday, the Republican votes “No” had been reduced to two: Thomas Massie from Kentucky and Victoria SPARTZ from Indiana.

The version of the bill of the bill was adopted on Saturday and provides for a minimum of $ 4 billion (3.1 billion) in expense reductions – a fraction of 1.5 billion of dollars of cuts that the room required.

The Republican leaders of the Senate described the figure of $ 4 billion as a minimum.

“We will certainly do all our best to be as aggressive as possible,” said John Thune, the party leader in the room.

The extent of the expense reductions presented in the bill would be much higher than those already made by the Elon Musk Government Ministry – which claims to have saved $ 150 billion so far, although this figure has been disputed.

The budgetary measure will also reduce money in the American federal government. If it is finally adopted, the bill will extend the tax reductions that were adopted during Trump's first term in 2017.

President Trump also asked for additional tax discounts on advice to promote the campaign to end income taxes on advice for service workers as well as overtime wages and social security retirement services.

These tax reductions, if adopted, would still increase the debt of the American government.

The White House said that the money collected through prices will help fill the gap, but this plan is far from certain when Trump's pricing plans continue to evolve with changing rates and dates to take effect. It is also possible that high prices can lead to a drop in imports and, in turn, less goods to tax.

In a statement after the House vote, the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said: “This vote is more than a budgetary victory; it is a goal and force statement, which affirms the Trump administration’s commitment to offer growth and opportunity.”

An increase in federal loans requires another vote of the congress to increase the debt ceiling. Although such measures were controversial, Bessent said at a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday that he was convinced that Congress would increase the ceiling later this year.

However, the leader of the Democrats of the Chamber, Hakeem Jeffries, described the “shame” budget bill and criticized the potential Medicaid reductions, the American government's program which finances health care for low -income Americans.

“The Democrats of the Chamber will grow aggressively every day, every week, every month, so we bury this reckless republican budgetary resolution in the soil, to never get up again,” he told journalists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c7vnnv6n29no The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos