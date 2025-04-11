Chen Chuanren
April 11, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan welcomes the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered with an official ceremony on April 10, 2024 in Ankara, Trkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Indonesian President Prabowo suffered on April 10, 2025.

Credit: Yavuz Ozden / Dia / Getty images

The president of Singaporeindonesian, Prabowo Suubianto, expressed his interest in his country to participate in the Kaan Turkispace Industries (TAI) hunting program, while Indonesia and Turkey deepen diplomatic and defense links. Prabowo made the comment in a joint declaration with his Turkish …

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is the editor in Southeast Asia and the editor in China for the Air Transport (ATW) of aviation week (AWN) and the Defense correspondent in Asia-Pacific for AWN, joining the team in 2017.

Required subscription

Fighter Kaan Fighter Kaan Eyes Eyes Indonesia is published in Aerospace daily report and defenseA briefing of the intelligence network of aviation week (Awin) and is included in your Awin subscription.

Already a member of Awin or subscribed to Aerospace daily report and defense Through your business? Connect With your existing email and password.

Not a member? Find out how you can access market intelligence and the data you need to stay informed of what's going on in the aerospace and defense community.