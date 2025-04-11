Senators accuse Trump to negotiate initiates after a dramatic tariff rocking





Washington:

Several American senators have called for an investigation to find out if President Donald Trump has embarked on the offense of initiate or market manipulation by encouraging people to buy actions just before his dramatic inversion on global rates.

“Who in the administration was aware of Trump's last rates in advance in advance? Did anyone buy or sold shares and benefited at the expense of the public?” California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff posted on Wednesday X. “I write to the White House-the public has the right to know,” he added.

Democratic members of the Chamber's Financial Services Committee wrote on X that “the President of the United States is literally engaged in the largest program of manipulation in the world”.

The accusations came when Trump published a few minutes after Wall Street opened that “it's time to buy”.

A few hours later, he announced a suspension of 90 days of additional prices against dozens of countries, with the exception of China, triggering a historic stock rebound.

After several days of collapse, the Dow Jones index finished 7.87%on Wednesday, its biggest gain since 2008, and the Nasdaq up 12.16%, the most since 2001.

Trump also signed his article on Truth Social with the letters “DJT” – his initials and the stock market abbreviation of his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group. The company's shares closed the day up 21.67%.

The White House communications advisor Margo Martin published a video on X Wednesday evening showing that Trump receiving Charles Schwab, founder and co -president of the Schwab asset management, at the Oval Office.

“It's Charles Schwab,” said Trump, presenting the 87 -year -old billionaire to defend car runners.

“It's not just a business, it's actually an individual! And he won 2.5 billion (dollars) today,” he said.

Former white house ethics lawyer Richard Painter, also said there was a case for investigation.

“The presidents are not investment advisers,” said Painter, who had served under the administration of former president George W. Bush.

“This scenario could expose the president to accusations of market manipulation,” he told NBC.

The White House said Trump only wanted to “reassure” the public.

“It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and the Americans about its economic security in the face of constant media who have a germonton,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai, Washington Post.

