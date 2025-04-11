Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on the EU to join China to jointly resist unilateral intimidation by us

While US President Donald Trump has targeted China with heavy prices while stopping samples from other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday April 10, 2025) called for the European Union (EU) to resist the unilateral intimidation of Washington jointly.

Trump prices live: China Riposte with 125% prices against American imports

There is no winner in a tariff war, and going against the world will only be self-Isolation, said Xi in his first comments since Trump began to impose prices on China and a crowd of other countries sending shock in the world.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain, which is part of the block of 27 members, XI called China and the EU to assume their international responsibilities, to work together to protect economic globalization and the international trade environment, and to resist unilateral intimidation jointly, the Xinhua news agency reportedly reported.

Read also | Trump warns the cost of transitioning prices

“China and the EU are firm supporters of economic globalization and free trade,” said Xi.

This not only protects the legitimate rights and interests of China and the EU, but also serves to maintain equity and justice within the international community while confirming international rules and order, said Xi.

Trump, irritated by Chinese reprisals of his first 34% prices against Chinese products, increased the samples to an unprecedented amount of 145% while stopping prices on other countries, including the EU, for 90 days, leaving isolated Beijing.

On Friday, China increased its prices against American goods by 84% to 125% in a transmission for the TAT move, leading to a trade war between the two best economies in the world.

Earlier, the EU announced a 90-day break on countermeasures against the United States after Trump unveiled a similar break on his reciprocal rates.

We want to give negotiations a chance, Cnn The president of the European Commission cited, Ursula von der Leyen, said Thursday, April 10, 2025).

Trumps stops on the EU and other countries, including India, caught Beijing ignorant because he hoped to mobilize the world opposition to Mr. Trumps.

Trump previously threatened three sets of American prices against the EU, including 25% prices on steel and aluminum exports, 25% of car exports and 20% of so -called reciprocal prices on all other goods.

The EU was important for China because it was the three main export destinations as well as the Anase and the United States.

XI said that during the last 70 years and more, China has achieved development by autonomy and arduous struggle, without ever counting on the mercies of others, fearing even less unreasonable suppression.

He said that no matter how the outside world has changed, China was confident and focused on managing its business, Xinhua reported.

Noting that China and the EU are significant economies in the world and supporters of economic globalization and free trade, XI said that the two parties have established a close relationship of symbiosis, their combined economic production exceeding a third of the total of the world.

Mr. Sanchez said that China was an important partner in the EU, and that the EU is committed to opening and free trade, maintaining multilateralism and opposing unilateral tariff hikes.

EU reports, on the other hand, said that astronomical prices between the United States and China were considered an effective commercial decoupling, which means that Chinese goods for America had to find new markets.

The EU fears that its single market will be flooded with Chinese imports at reduced prices in search of a house and has promised to take action to prevent this from happening.

We are ready to use all the tools of our commercial defense arsenal to protect the EU single market, producers and consumers, the EU business head of the EU, the EU commerce chief, said on Friday.

The EU block was already under pressure from Chinese overcapacity even before the planned trend of the diversion of trade.

Collectively, the industries which are experiencing both the increase in imports from China and the drop in production in the EU represent 25% of European manufacturing jobs, the post has cited a Rhodium group note this week.

On Tuesday, in a telephone conversation with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gave the confidence that China had enough political tools in reserve and was fully capable of countering external shocks, which means that prevail over the prices.

In addition to the EU, China has passed its diplomatic awareness with neighboring countries, XI starting its first state visit to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from April 14 to 18 to intensify trade and strategic links in addition to supply chain problems in the face of Trumps.