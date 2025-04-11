Politics
Efficiency in the Prabowo government The impact of poor management of the Jokowi era
Jakarta, kompas.com – Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P)) Hasto Kristyanto evaluate economic challenges in The Prabowo government Subbianto occurred because of the error of the previous president, Joko Widodo.
This was transmitted by Hasto by a letter read by the politician PDI-P, Mohamad Gunutur Romli, shortly before entering the courtroom of the corruption court (Tipikor) at the District Court of Jakarta Central (PN), Friday (4/4/2025).
“All the components of the nation must unite and work together to overcome various difficulties abuse of power Friday, when reading Hasto's letter.
Read also: Fast 36 hours at the KPK detention center, the weight loss of Hasto Kristiento
Hasto has evaluated that the economic difficulties faced by the Indonesian government faces the impact of state governance errors that occur in the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.
“All the impacts that occur, including the need for efficiency in the current government of Pak Prabowo, is the result of the fault of the state carried out by Joko Widodo,” said Hasto, in a letter read by Gunutur.
Hasto also highlighted the importance of equitable police.
Read also: Maqdir Ismail: If the exception is accepted, the prosecutor must stop the case of Hasto
He invited all parties to continue to promote the rule of law as a way for fair prosperity.
“Without a fair law, there will be no prosperity. Leaving various injustices is the same as killing the future,” said Hasto.
