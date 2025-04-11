Donald Trump cannot stop, will not stop, retaliation against anyone who has resisted his lies in the 2020 elections





In case you have doubts, Donald Trump is still crazy around 2020. On Wednesday, he announced that he was aiming for Susman Godfrey, the company based in New York which represented Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation pursuit against Fox News. This dispute, if you needed a refreshment, on the question of whether the network and its parent company knowingly distributed baseless plots on the fact that Dominion was involved in a conspiracy aimed at stealing the 2020 elections, ended with the information media by adjusting the case in 2023 for $ 787.5 million. The president signed an executive decree which immediately suspend the security authorizations for the employees of Susman Godfrey LLP and told journalists, during the signing, there were very bad things that happened with these law firms.

Apparently, apparently on the list of 2020 presidents: the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, whose rejection of Trump's electoral fraud affirmations during the 2020 elections pushed him out of his post, and the official of the Ministry of Internal Security Miles Taylor, who wrote anonymously an anonymous administration of the New York Times in 2018 saying that Resistance to the Trump administration. The decree files Taylor and Krebs of any remaining security authorization which they can have since their departure and calls the Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Secretary of Internal Security Kristi Noem to probe the two former managers. I think what he did, and he wrote a book, Anonymous, said all kinds of lies, bad things and I think it's, I think it's like a traitor, it's like spying, Trump said. I think this is a very important case, and I think it is guilty of betrayal if you want to know the truth, but discover it.

Taylor responded to the president on X, noting that the president had inegustly proven his point: dissent is not illegal. It is certainly not betrayal. America is moving down a dark path. Susman Godfrey also responded to Trumps ordering, saying that the cabinet would set up a challenge: whoever knows Susman Godfrey knows that we believe in the rule of law, and we take our duty to maintain him seriously. This principle guides us now. There is no doubt that we are going to fight this unconstitutional order.

Orders have arrived while Steven Banks, PRO Bono Practice Head at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, announced its resignation, a few weeks after the elite company concluded an agreement with Trump to escape an executive decree which hampered its ability to represent customers in front of the federal government. In March, Trump made a directive for lawyers and companies he received gave himself up to frivolous, unreasonable and vexatious disputes against the United States. The responses to the administrations focus on dissent in the legal sphere have executed the gambit. Some are in the league with Susman Godfrey, such as Wilmerhale and Perkins Coie, refusing to bow while others, including Paul Weiss, conceded.

Banks does not attribute his move directly to the agreement concluded with Trump. It we have weighed since the November elections, Banks said in a statement. At this historic moment, I know that I belong to the front line fronts that are fighting for the things I thought since I went for the first time at the door of the legal aid society as a staff lawyer in 1981.

