From Gove to Clearly: who is on the list of honors of the resignation of Rishi Sunaks?

Rishi Sunak has unveiled his list of resignation honors, with former cabinet minister Michael Gove, former Whip Simon Hart and former Scottish secretary Sir Alister Jack all receiving gongs from the former Prime Minister.

It is a well -established tradition for the outgoing prime ministers to peers and other gongs to the key allies after their departure.

Mr. Sunak has already awarded the honors to a number of close aids, including a peerage for his former chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith and a chivalry for the Vice-Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who was given in a separate list of dissolution to mark the end of the last parliament after the general elections.

But who appears on today's list, and why did they cut?

Michael GOVE

Michael Gove received a peerage in Rishi Sunaks honors. He held several cabinet positions during his political career, notably the Secretary of Education, Environment and Housing, but has never occupied one of the three major state offices.

However, he was a very influential figure in successive conservative governments and has acquired to be able to make or undo leadership offers or campaigns. He presented himself for the party leadership himself in 2016, gushing to Boris Johnsons and sparked a long-standing flaw between the pair.

Mr. Gove continued to serve in Mr. Johnsons' office, but was dismissed in the last hours of his mandate after calling the PM at the time to resign. He would also have betrayed David Cameron by playing a more important role in the 2016 voting leave campaign he should not.

Asked about GOVES ENNOBLY, a close ally of Mr. Johnsons said Time He is a more worthy recipient than many, but nicknamed it one of the most treacherous people in politics.

Open image in the gallery Michael Gove (Jordan Pettitt / PA) ( AP Archives ))

Alister Jack

Alister Jack, also presented a peerage, was Secretary of State for Scotland under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – serving in the post of July 2019 until 2024 general election, when he retired as a deputy. He was a Scottish Conservative deputy for Dumfries and Galloway from 2017 to 2024.

We expected what we expected before the list of honors of the resignation of Boris Johnsons, but refused to resign early as a deputy, declaring him out of the race. He received a chivalry during the previous series of honors from Mr. Sunak in July 2024, which were distributed to mark the end of the last parliament after the general elections.

The appointment of Sir Alisters is controversial because he was the oldest politician caught in the scandal of general electoral betting. In April 2024, the former deputy put a successful bet that the election would fall between July and September, after losing two similar bets in March.

Open image in the gallery Alister Jack said he had placed betting at the time of the elections, but had not broken the rules of the game committee. (Jane Barlow / PA)

Simon Hart

Simon Hart – who was a deputy from 2010 to 2024 – was the Chief Whip Sous Rishi Sunak from October 2022 to July 5, 2024, serving as the main contact point between the deputies and No. 10 and becoming a close ally of the Prime Minister at the time. Before that, he was Secretary of State in Wales from December 2019 to July 2022.

But more recently, the former head in chief – who has now received a peerage – made a name for himself after having published a scandalous story of his time in Westminster.

The thesis offers a backstage of life inside the conservative government during one of its most chaotic periods, offering stories on deputies extracted from brothels and aid that attend the sexual parts.

Open image in the gallery Simon Hart arriving at Downing Street ( Pennsylvania ))

Mark Harper

Mark Harper, who was transport secretary of the Rishi Sunaks government, also appeared on the old peer list of the resignation of the Prime Ministers. Mr. Harper was a deputy for the Dean forest from 2005 to 2024 and became a close ally of Mr. Sunak, who came out regularly for the conservative leader in the most turbulent periods of his post as Prime Minister. Before his stay at the Rishi Sunaks government, he was chief whip in the last year of David Camerons Première.

Open image in the gallery Mark Harper defended the conservative campaign ( News ))

Victoria Presentis

Victoria Presentis, who was a deputy conservative for almost a decade before held in the last general elections, was the attorney general under Rishi Sunak, playing the role of October 2022, and has now received a peerage.

She said that it was a huge privilege of having been recognized in the peer list of the resignation of Mr. Sunaks, adding: in the Lords, I hope to focus on my areas of interest: law and campaign, and continue to support justice for Ukraine.

Open image in the gallery Rishi Sunak with Victoria Presentis ( Pool / AFP via Getty Images ))

Eleanor Shawcross

Eleanor Shawcross, who received a peerage, was director of political unit No. 10s while Rishi Sunak was Prime Minister, responsible for developing the parties' approach in the general elections. Before her appointment, she donated 20,000 to the leadership campaign of Mr. Sunaks Tory.

She is married to Lord Simon Wolfson, CEO of the Next clothing retailer and a conservative peer, raised to the Lord Chamber in 2010 by David Cameron. He has also made important donations to the party over the years, amounting to more than 100,000 in total.

Stephen Massey

Stephen Massey is a more unknown figure on the peer list of Rishi Sunaks resignation, after being CEO of the head office of the Conservative Party. He announced his departure from this role in December, after Kemi Badenoch took office as party leaders, having held this position for two years.

He had been involved in the Conservative Party for over 50 years, and notably gave a generous donation of 25,000 donations to Mr. Sunaks failed to become party leader when he clashed against Liz Truss.

James intelligently

James Skinly, who occupied two of the major state offices and was secretary at home and secretary of foreign affairs under Rishi Sunak, received a chivalry. He has been the member for Braintree since 2015 and has arrived third in the race to succeed the former conservative chief. He collapsed unexpectedly of the race during a vote of the deputies, leaving Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch to tackle.

Open image in the gallery Brexanniniversary ( Pennsylvania ))

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt was Chancellor Sous Rishi Sunak, after being brought at the end of Liz Truss Disastrous Première to stabilize the ship after his mini budget. It has become a key figure in the Sunak administration, presiding over record increases in the global tax burden in the United Kingdom. He received a chivalry.

Open image in the gallery Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ( AP Archives ))

Mel Stride

Mel Stride, who was secretary of work and pensions from the Rishi Sunaks government, received a chivalry in the old list of honors of the resignation of the Prime Ministers. The Chancellor Ombre now has become a key figure in the electoral campaign stranded by Mr. Sunaks, having released almost every week to defend the governments record during the morning distribution round. He defended the leaders of the parties after the resignation of Sunaks, but was eliminated in the first round.