SBY: Maestro Taitie Puspa Avanne Generations





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Sixth president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said that the singer's departure TITITEK PUSPA is a loss for the Indonesian people. “We have lost a cultural hero, if I can say,” he told journalists at the funeral show, Jalan Pancoran Timur Raya, Pancoran, South Jakarta, Friday April 11, 2025.

According to Sby – the nickname of Susilo, Tesitiek has captured his life for the world of art, culture and even social. “He can be called a maestro, a musician, a cross generation artist,” he said. Titik Puspa's career path has been deployed from time to time Titik's career as an artist, according to Sby, rolled from time to time. He began his career from President Soekarno's era, continued in Suharto, BJ Habia, Abdul Rahman Wahid, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Sby, Joko Widodo, to President Prabowo Sui -Buanto.

“We know the shadow and the moral messages delivered by the deceased, while together, we do it, in particular through the world of art and culture,” he said.

For ten years as president, said Sby, he and Titik were involved in various cultural events. “He never seems to be tired of capturing himself for his beloved Indonesia through art and culture,” he said. Always give advice to respect others Singer Dewi Yull who cried last night Said, Titik is a versatile artist who always transmits knowledge to the generation thereafter. He said he obtained advice from Titik Puspa in order Take care of yourself and respect others. “I was told to read a lot of books, I had to know a lot of information,” said DEWI to the journalists on Thursday evening January 10, 2025.

He said Titik was not only an artist but a teacher for Dewi. “After my mother, my services, I grew up in the delivery of my career as a singer to play the film,” said Dewi, actor of the horror film Advicerecalls the Titiek service after the heart of sorrow.

Titik Puspa was born in Tanjung, Tabalong, in southern Kalimantan on November 1, 1937. Although he was born in southern Kalimantan, he has Javanese blood from his parents, namely Tugeno Puspowidjo and Siti Mariam.

The legendary singer, Titik Puspa, died at the age of 87 on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 4:25 p.m. Titik Puspa died after following treatment at Metistra hospital due to cerebral hemorrhage.

Publisher's options: Titik Puspa's Journal for Dewi Yull

