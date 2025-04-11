The XI of China says to Spanish that the necessary partnership, no mention of discussions with us

Beijing (AP) China calls on Western countries to work to support multilateralism and open cooperation, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Pedro Schez Friday, as Beijing Woos allies For his price climbing with American president Donald Trump.

The two parties are expected to promote the construction of an equitable and reasonable global governance system, maintain world peace and security and promote common development and prosperity, Xi in Snchez said at the Diaoyutai State House of State in Beijing, according to a reading of the Reunion of the official Xinhua news agency.

The visit arrives at a complex time for Europe and China. THE The prices announced last week and then paused by US President Donald Trump could mean that the European Union is continuing more trade with China the third world consumer market after the United States and the EU.

XI has made no direct mention of Trump or prices totaling 145% The United States imposes Chinese products, but has referred to multiple risks and challenges to which the world can only be treated by unit and cooperation.

Schez is making his third trip to the country in two years while her government seeks to strengthen investments by the Asian giant. He also had to meet business leaders from several Chinese companies, many of whom produce electric batteries or renewable energy technologies.

After meeting XI, Schez said that Spain was in favor of more balanced relations between the European Union and China, to find negotiated solutions to our differences, which we have, and of greater cooperation in the fields of common interest. He added: commercial wars are not good, no one wins. And that is clear, the world needs both China and the United States to speak.

SPAIN government spokesperson Pilar Alegra said this week that Schezs Trip was of particular importance and is an opportunity to diversify the markets while Spain is faced with the American rates.

Washington warnings

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, called Spain for its evolution towards China, claiming Tuesday that Spain or any country trying to get closer to China, Chinese manufacturers would seek to throw goods that they cannot sell in the United States

The expansion of trade relations that we have with other countries, including a partner as important as China, does not go against a person, the Minister of Agriculture Spains, who accompanies Schez, Vietnam, said in Vietnam on Wednesday.

Everyone must defend their own interests, said Planas.

Spain leans towards China while the EU is divided

Spain the fourth economy in the euro zone and A growth leader In recent years, has been less opponent towards China than other EU countries.

After initial support EU prices placed last year on electric manufacturing vehicles Chinese On the concerns they enjoy unjust advantages, Spain has abstained from a vote on the proposal.

Planas insisted that the approach of China's species contributes to the collective effort made by certain countries of the European Union to get out of this situation.

While Chinese investments in Spain have grown, the Iberian nation is negotiated less with China than Germany or Italy.

The position of the SPAINS has changed to be more pro-china … that the average European country said Alicia Garca-Herrero, an economist for Asia-Pacific at the French Investment Bank Natixis and a European relations expert with China.

Clean energy and pork products

Spain is a large pork supplier in China, providing around 20% of Chinese imports, according to Interporc, a Spanish association of pork producers.

For us, China is the main market, said Daniel de Miguel, deputy director of interporc.

The country of southern Europe, which generated 56% of its electricity last year from renewable sources, needs Chinese critical raw materials, solar panels and green technologies similar to other European countries which move away from fossil fuels.

In December, the Chinese electric battery company Catl Announced a joint venture of 4.1 billion euros ($ 4.5 billion) With the automaker Stellantis to build a battery plant in northern Spain. This follows agreements signed last year between Spain and Chinese companies invail and Hygreen Energy to build green hydrogen infrastructure in the country.

Spain, as an EU nation, was initially struck by a 20% coverage rate that Trump has now lowered to 10% for most countries other than China for 90 days. The block also faces an American service of 25% for cars, steel and aluminum.

Snchezs' visit was announced before the Trump administration reveals its price plan.

Garca-Herrero, the economist of the French Bank Natixis, underlined the political value of the trip for Snchez at a time when his minority coalition on the left does not have the necessary support to go to the house and while Europe seeks to thaw its tense relations with China.

For Spain, the main thing is to obtain a leadership position in Europe at a time when the transatlantic alliance is not only at risk but in ruins, she said.

___

Naishadham reported to Madrid. The writer Associated Press Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, ​​Spain, contributed to this report.