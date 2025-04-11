Erdogan calls Israel a “terrorist state” despite de -escalation talks





Two days after Israeli and Turkish officials had direct talks in Azerbaijan aimed at softening tensions between countries in particular in the midst of a growing power in power in Syria Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued to level up accusations and strong threats against Israel . In a speech on Friday afternoon at a diplomatic conference in Antalya, Erdogan again qualified Israel as a terrorist state, accusing him of having tried to sabotage the revolution which overthrew the Assad regime in Syria and sow the sectarian division. He warned: anyone looking to bring pain again to the Syrian people must be ready to pay the price. 2 View gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)) Erdogan also said that Israel had become a problematic state which constitutes a direct threat to regional stability, in particular thanks to its attacks against Lebanon and Syria. He said, we will not allow anyone to undermine the safety and stability of the Syrias. Syrias safety is our safety. Erdogan also condemned Israel's actions to Gaza. Referring to the reports of an Israeli strike that killed civilians in Khan Younis earlier during the day, he said: this morning, ten people, including seven children of the same family, became martyrs in Khan Younis. If it is not barbarism, what is it? Despite diplomatic dialogue, tensions between Turkey and Israel remain high. The speech of Erdogans underlined the lack of progress in the softening of hostilities. Israel is a stathere terrorism is not another definition, he said. He tries to encourage sectarian conflicts in Syria to undermine the achievements of the Revolution. Anyone who tries to injure the Syrian people again must be ready to pay the price. 2 View gallery The damage caused by Israeli attacks in Syria last week. Message to Turks (Photo: Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP)) He added that Ankara shares the commitment of Washingtons and Moscows towards the territorial integrity of the Syrias, but argued that the Israels are striking efforts to fight the Islamic State. Last week, Israeli air strikes targeted several military sites in Syria, including the T4 air base near Palmyra. The reports indicate that these strikes occurred shortly after the Turkish officials visited the bases when Ankara planned to deploy forces there. In the midst of advanced tensions, Israeli and Turkish representatives gathered on Wednesday in the Azerbaijanan ally of the two countries with regard to technical talks. The discussions would have focused on establishing a de -escalation mechanism to avoid misunderstandings in Syria, similar to a red telephone hotline. After the talks, an Israeli official said: Israel clearly indicated unequivocally that any change in the deployment of foreign forces in syriaparticularly Turkish bases in the Palmyra region, the red zone and would be considered a serious escalation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/article/sy7r6alrje The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos